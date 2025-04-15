Should Matcha Replace Your Green Tea? Know Key Differences

Green tea is one of the most popular beverages around the world. Drinking green tea can offer many potential health benefits. However, over the past few years, matcha tea has gained huge popularity. From social media users to health experts, many have insisted on the regular consumption of matcha tea. It has also become a popular choice at coffee shops in the form of matcha shots, lattes, teas and even desserts. But is it worth replacing your regular green tea with matcha? Keep reading to make a better, healthier choice.

Green tea Vs matcha tea: Know which one is healthier

Both matcha and green tea come from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. However, the two have a unique nutrient profile and are grown differently.

Matcha is a type of green tea. A special process is used to grow and process Camellia sinensis leaves into matcha. The leaves are ground into a fine, bright green powder, allowing you to ingest the entire leaf.

Nutrient profiles:

1. Antioxidants:

Matcha contains higher levels of antioxidants called catechins, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). Matcha contains at least 3 times the amount of EGCG than other popular varieties of green tea. Some studies suggest matcha contains up to 10 times more antioxidants than regular green tea.

2. Caffeine content:

Matcha typically contains more caffeine than green tea because you consume the whole leaf in powdered form. Green tea contains less caffeine than other beverages.

Nutrient density: Since matcha is made by grinding whole leaves into a fine powder, it contains more vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds per serving than regular green tea.

3. Taste:

Green tea has a mild flavour, depending on the flavour. Matcha on the other hand has a strong grassy, earthy flavor.

Both green tea and matcha tea can help reduce inflammation, promote weight loss and improve mental awareness.

Should you replace green tea with matcha?

Matcha goes through a more careful growth and extraction process than green tea. Other teas may go through multiple processes which can affect their nutrient profile.

Matcha tea is prepared by dissolving matcha powder in water, so you're consuming the entire leaf and all its nutrients. Green tea is brewed by steeping its leaves in hot water for a few minutes. Matcha is a concentrated form of green tea.

Whether you should replace green tea with matcha depends on your health goals and taste preferences. If you want to add a potent dose of nutrients and antioxidants to your diet, choose matcha. However, if you prefer the taste of green tea or enjoy having a light, refreshing beverage, you can stick to sipping varieties of green tea. You can also consume both alternatively.

There's no need to eliminate green tea entirely from your routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.