ICMR-NIN Develops Herbal Formulation To Tackle Diabetes, Obesity

The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition has developed a poly-herbal extract that goes beyond blood sugar control to target complications linked to diabetes and obesity, including kidney damage, vision loss, and nerve disorders.

The formulation comes as researchers flag that current treatments focused largely on glucose control and weight loss may not be sufficient to prevent long-term damage.

The extract works on underlying mechanisms such as inflammation, oxidative stress and the build-up of Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs), while also targeting the aldose reductase-mediated pathway associated with diabetic complications.

It is based on bioactive compounds derived from five commonly used ingredients such as, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, amla and turmeric, identified for their anti-AGE and enzyme-inhibiting properties.

Initial studies using a poly-herbal mix showed preventive and therapeutic effects in preclinical models, including against nephropathy, retinopathy, cataracts, and neuronal damage. Researchers say the newly developed standardised extract has shown an enhanced effect in early laboratory studies.

"The management of diabetes and obesity must evolve beyond simple glucose monitoring," said Dr. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Scientist G, and team lead. "Our findings suggest that this poly-herbal formulation can not only control weight and glycemia but also effectively arrest the progression of long-term complications through multiple biological mechanisms."

ICMR-NIN Director Dr. Bharati Kulkarni said the formulation is now being tested further. "We are currently evaluating its efficacy in clinical trials to translate these rigorous scientific findings into accessible products for human use," she said.

The institute says the approach focuses on targeting root causes of disease progression, with the aim of improving outcomes for patients using a combination of traditional ingredients backed by scientific validation.

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