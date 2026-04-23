How Many Meals Should You Really Eat In A Day? Nutritionists Explain

People are always confused about their meals, as everybody has advice when it comes to when and how many meals they should eat daily. Typically, three meals starting with breakfast, lunch, and dinner are the norm; many people tend to get influenced, or their high-intensity lifestyle demands dictate their meal plan for the day. While adapting your meal plan is necessary as your digestive system is demanding you to eat, as per the science of nutrition, if you can fulfil your required nutrition needs in three meals, then it is ideal. But the reality is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to meal planning.

Social media trends and influencers should not influence your meal timings, but you need to listen to your body, especially your gut, when it comes to how much you need to eat daily to function at your best. Intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend, encourages individuals to fast for extended periods and consume large meals, but it is not universally suitable.

Is There An Ideal Number Of Meals Per Day?

Researchers at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), along with the International Council of Medical Research (ICMR), have put dietary guidelines in place that have been developed keeping in mind the exact nutrition that Indians need on a daily basis. But most people do not follow these guidelines when deciding what and how much they should eat to maintain their bodies.

The guidelines vary on an individual basis and can be followed practically by adjusting them to their lifestyle.

Factors that influence meal frequency can be as follows:

Age : People at different stages of their lives need different meal timings that are suited to their daily routine. (For instance, children need to eat more food when they come back home from playing outdoors. While an elderly person after a morning walk may only need a hydrating liquid that can supplement their water loss.)

: People at different stages of their lives need different meal timings that are suited to their daily routine. (For instance, children need to eat more food when they come back home from playing outdoors. While an elderly person after a morning walk may only need a hydrating liquid that can supplement their water loss.) Gender : Women who perform daily physical labour need to eat more, as they are actively burning more calories daily, and when they are juggling both professional and family work, they need to work on their daily nutritional needs constantly. Men who sit at their desks need to regulate their food intake by experimenting with which foods are most effective for them.

: Women who perform daily physical labour need to eat more, as they are actively burning more calories daily, and when they are juggling both professional and family work, they need to work on their daily nutritional needs constantly. Men who sit at their desks need to regulate their food intake by experimenting with which foods are most effective for them. Activity level : People who exercise daily need a much higher food quantity as their metabolism demands it, while people who are otherwise sedentary due to illness, lack of physical activity, or any other reason need to tweak their meal plans accordingly.

: People who exercise daily need a much higher food quantity as their metabolism demands it, while people who are otherwise sedentary due to illness, lack of physical activity, or any other reason need to tweak their meal plans accordingly. Health conditions: Diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses need a customised plan to work on the specific markers that can improve the health complications from these diseases.

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Eating 3 Meals A Day - Pros And Cons

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, who focuses on metabolic health, weight, and blood sugar control, explains, "For most adults, three proper meals a day work better than constant snacking. Each meal should be structured with protein first, fibre next, and carbs last to keep blood sugar stable and prevent unnecessary cravings."

She also says, "Meal planning is not about eating less, but about eating with structure. When meals are balanced and timed properly, you do not need to snack every two hours for metabolism to function."

Benefits of eating 3 meals a day:

Simplicity is easy to follow, as it can be easily adapted by people of various ages.

Better meal satisfaction as the body and mind become used to eating and processing meals at designated times.

Who it suits:

Sedentary adults, especially those who are sitting for long hours at work or studying, but stress is a major influence that can cause people to eat beyond their 3 meals a day.

People with stable blood sugar who don't need constant replenishment can benefit from eating 3 meals a day.

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Should You Eat 5-6 Small Meals a Day?

If you are someone who eats three meals a day but is thinking of making the switch to 5 to 6 small meals a day, then you need to be careful about the food sources you are choosing to consume. The exact demand of your body should be focused on "boosting your metabolism" with the right meal planning and daily exercise that can be performed with ease.

The benefits of eating 5 to 6 meals a day can be the following:

Diabetes management, as stated in the research published in the Plos One journal, eating five to six small meals a day is better for people who have type 2 diabetes.

Acid reflux is a common complaint that can be addressed by eating fewer carbohydrate-focused meals evenly spaced throughout the day.

Risks of eating 5 to 6 meals a day can include the following:

Overeating is possible, as too many meals can make you consume too many calories if you don't plan your exact food on your plate.

Constant insulin spikes can cause energy bursts and crashes during the day.

What Matters More Than Meal Frequency

Keeping meal frequency aside, there are certain aspects that matter more when it comes to actual nutrition. These are as follows:

The quality of food, as your daily consumption habits are responsible for your internal well-being.

Protein, fibre, and healthy fats need to be part of the daily meal plan.

Meal timing and consistency are important, as nutrition is a long-term health marker.

Mindful eating is necessary, which involves complete connection with food and focusing on what you are eating and the pace as well.

How Many Meals Should You Eat? Nutritionist's Advice

Rashi Chowdhary, Nutritionist, who focus on digestive health and fibre balance, explains, "More meals or more fibre is not always better. People with gut issues often feel worse when they snack constantly without allowing digestion cycles to complete."

Personalised recommendations can be influenced based on the following:

Weight goals

Work schedule

Medical conditions

Hunger cues

Common Meal Frequency Myths That People Need To Know

More meals don't always equal a faster metabolism; the exact holistic lifestyle influences it.

Skipping meals ruins digestion, which is possible only when people have gut conditions that affect nutrient absorption.

Balance matters more than the number of meals, but only for those who can metabolise it effectively.

Note: It is always best to consult a nutritionist and figure out which approach works for you.

You need to adopt sustainable eating habits that yield long-term healthy results instead of just following or chasing dietary trends.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.