Is Intermittent Fasting Really Healthy? 6 Things You Must Know

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a dietary approach that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. Unlike traditional diets that focus on what to eat, intermittent fasting emphasises when to eat. Most individuals follow the 16/8 fasting method, meaning fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window each day. Intermittent fasting has recently gained popularity over the past few years, particularly for weight loss. By limiting eating window, the overall calorie intake is reduced, which can lead to weight loss. Additionally, fasting can enhance metabolic rate temporarily, increasing fat burning. While many people have found success with it, it's important to understand its various implications. Here are a few things about intermittent fasting you must know.

Things about intermittent fasting you must know

1. It can lead to muscle loss without protein intake and training

During extended fasting periods, the body may start to break down muscle tissue for energy, especially if protein intake is low during eating windows. Ensuring sufficient protein intake during the eating periods and regular strength training can help preserve muscle mass while practising intermittent fasting.

2. Improves blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar

Research has indicated that intermittent fasting can help improve key health markers. This dietary approach helps improve insulin sensitivity, which can lower blood sugar levels and reduce the overall risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, some studies have shown that intermittent fasting may reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.

3. May improve fatty liver

Intermittent fasting can also be beneficial for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). By reducing calories and improving metabolic health, intermittent fasting can promote fat loss in the liver. It also promotes liver health by reducing inflammation.

4. Reduces athletic performance during fasting days

While some individuals adapt to fasting and may maintain or even improve performance, others may experience a decline in athletic performance, especially during fasting days. This is often due to a lack of available energy during workouts, reduced glycogen stores, and possible dehydration. Therefore, it is essential to schedule training sessions and nutritional needs carefully to ensure a steady flow of energy.

5. Helps reduce inflammation and PCOS symptoms

Intermittent fasting has been linked to lower inflammation levels in the body due to its ability to promote autophagy and improve metabolic health. For individuals with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), IF may help regulate insulin levels and improve overall hormonal balance, which can alleviate symptoms associated with the condition.

6. You cannot eat anything during the eating window

While the term "eating window" suggests a period where eating is permitted, it doesn't mean that any food can be consumed without consequences. For optimal health benefits, it's crucial to focus on nutrient-dense meals during this time. Consuming a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods-vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains-is essential to support overall health and prevent the potential pitfalls of excessive intake of processed and high-calorie foods, which can negate the benefits of intermittent fasting.

While intermittent fasting can offer several benefits beyond weight loss, if not done properly, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies and cause side effects, including fatigue, irritability, headaches, and dizziness. Therefore, it is wise to consult an expert, especially if you have existing health conditions. Also, if you feel unwell or overly fatigued, reassess your fasting approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.