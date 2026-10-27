5 Drinks That Contain More Antioxidants Than Green Tea

Antioxidants are essential compounds that help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. When left unchecked, free radicals steal electrons from your DNA and cells, causing tissue damage, inflammation, premature ageing, and an increased risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. By neutralising these free radicals, antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining overall health and can also support the immune system.

Green tea is particularly renowned for its high levels of antioxidants, especially catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). EGCG is remarkably effective at reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol. These compounds not only contribute to the drink's health benefits but also enhance metabolic rates.

While green tea is popular, there are several drinks that contain even higher concentrations of antioxidants.

Drinks that contain more antioxidants than green tea

1. Matcha

The internet's famous matcha is a powdered form of green tea offers a more concentrated dose of antioxidants than brewed green tea, as you consume the whole leaf. Matcha is made by grinding the entire tea leaf into a fine powder, providing up to 10 times the antioxidant content of regular brewed green tea.

2. Pomegranate juice

Pure pomegranate juice is deeply concentrated with polyphenols called anthocyanins. It delivers a significantly higher dose of cellular protection than a standard cup of green tea.

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3. Cocoa or dark chocolate

Beverages made with dark chocolate or cocoa can provide a significant amount of flavonoids, which are antioxidants. To get more of these compounds from a hot cocoa, choose unsweetened cocoa powder or a dark cocoa product and adjust the amount of added sugar to your preference.

4. Hibiscus tea

Brewed from tropical plant leaves, hibiscus tea is the ultimate antioxidant powerhouse. Brewed from tropical plant leaves, hibiscus tea contains anthocyanins. Research indicates that brewed hibiscus tea contains over 400% of the antioxidant levels found in standard green tea.

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5. Coffee (Black coffee or espresso)

When consumed correctly, coffee can benefit your health in more ways than one. Packed with chlorogenic acids and polyphenols, coffee ranks as one of the highest total antioxidant sources among beverages. However, coffee should be consumed without any additives for maximum benefits.

Incorporating these antioxidant-rich drinks into your diet can enhance cellular protection, reduce inflammation, and potentially lower the risk of chronic diseases. By diversifying your beverage choices, you can optimise your antioxidant intake and promote better health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.