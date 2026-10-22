Can A Cup Of Tea Protect Your Heart? Study Links It To 11% Lower Risk Of Heart And Vascular Disease

A cup of tea is a daily ritual for millions of people, and it gives you a refreshing start to the morning or a break during a busy day. Now, a new study has found that drinking tea regularly may also lower the risk of heart and blood vessel diseases. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, found that habitual tea drinkers had an approximately 11% lower risk of developing these conditions.

The findings may be beneficial for tea lovers who enjoy black or green tea. However, they do not mean that drinking tea alone can prevent heart attacks or strokes. The researchers also examined how the type, strength and temperature of tea were linked to the health outcomes. While some drinking habits were linked to a lower risk, drinking tea at a burning-hot temperature was associated with a higher risk.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers analysed data from 4,85,934 adults in China who were followed for a median of approximately nine years. During this period, 14,863 participants developed cardiovascular and other vascular conditions, including heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, pulmonary heart disease and peripheral artery disease. The major findings included:

Lower risk among regular tea drinkers: People who habitually drank tea had an approximately 11% lower risk of the studied vascular conditions

People who habitually drank tea had an approximately 11% lower risk of the studied vascular conditions Black tea showed a stronger association: Black tea was more consistently associated with a lower risk across different vascular conditions than green tea

Black tea was more consistently associated with a lower risk across different vascular conditions than green tea Moderate-strength tea was associated with lower risk: The findings say that how strongly tea was brewed could matter

The findings say that how strongly tea was brewed could matter Temperature is also important: People who reported drinking tea at a burning-hot temperature had a higher risk of vascular disease

How Can Tea Benefit Heart Health?

Tea contains natural plant compounds called polyphenols, which include flavonoids. These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the health of blood vessels. Know how tea could contribute to cardiovascular health:

May support blood vessel function: The inner lining of blood vessels plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood flow. Plant compounds in tea may help support its normal functioning

May help manage inflammation: Long-term inflammation can contribute to damage in blood vessels. Polyphenols may help regulate some inflammatory processes in the body

May support overall metabolic health: Replacing sugary drinks with unsweetened tea can reduce added sugar intake, which may help with weight management and metabolic health.

Is Black Tea Better Than Green Tea?

The study found a better link between black tea consumption and a lower risk of vascular disease than it did for green tea. Both varieties, however, come from the same plant, Camellia sinensis. The difference lies in how the leaves are processed. Black tea undergoes oxidation, which changes its chemical composition, while green tea is processed to limit oxidation. These differences affect the types and amounts of polyphenols present in each variety.

The findings do not mean that people who prefer green tea need to switch to black tea. More research is needed to establish whether one variety is better for cardiovascular benefits than another.

Does Drinking More Tea Offer Greater Protection?

The researchers estimated the lowest risk among regular tea drinkers who consumed approximately six to eight cups daily. However, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation to drink that much tea. The study relied on participants reporting their tea-drinking habits, and cup sizes were not standardised. Tea consumption was also assessed at a particular point rather than continuously throughout the follow-up period. These factors make it difficult to determine the ideal amount of tea for an individual.

Tea also contains caffeine, which can affect sleep and cause palpitations or restlessness in some people, particularly when consumed in large amounts. Individual tolerance can vary, and people who are sensitive to caffeine should take this into account.

Why You Should Avoid Drinking Tea When It Is Scalding Hot

Participants who reported drinking tea at a burning-hot temperature had an approximately 16% higher risk of vascular disease than those who did not regularly drink tea. This does not establish that hot tea directly causes cardiovascular disease. Temperature was self-reported, and the researchers did not measure how hot each person's tea was. Nevertheless, allowing tea to cool to a comfortable drinking temperature is also a good precaution. Repeatedly consuming very hot beverages can also injure the lining of the oesophagus.

The most important limitation of the research is that it was observational. This means the researchers identified a link between tea consumption and cardiovascular risk, but could not establish that drinking tea caused the lower risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.