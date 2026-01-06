Addicted To Your Chai In Winter? How Much Is Too Much

A hot cup of tea is an excellent source of comfort during the cold winter months. The warmth of the tea warms your hands, and the soothing steam can envelop you, bringing a sense of relaxation and cosiness. As a result, most individuals end up consuming multiple cups of tea in a day, and it becomes a routine that brings both comfort and warmth. While moderate tea consumption is typically healthy for most people, drinking too much may lead to side effects, such as anxiety, poor sleep, and headaches. These side effects are primarily due to tea's caffeine and tannin contents. Here, let's understand the do's and don'ts of safe tea consumption during the winter season.

Tea: Benefits and drawbacks you need to know

When consumed in the right quantity, tea can offer numerous benefits, including:

Some studies indicate that regular consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. However, the benefits depend largely on the type and quantity of tea consumed. Tea is rich in flavonoids and catechins, two powerful antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress and may lower the risk of certain cancers. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine promotes a state of calm alertness, improving focus without the jitters often associated with coffee. Herbal variants like ginger or peppermint can soothe indigestion and boost the body's natural defences. Additionally, many teas can assist in boosting the immune system during cold and flu season.

Downsides to consider:

Too much tea, particularly caffeinated varieties, can potentially lead to: Tannins in tea can inhibit the absorption of iron, particularly from plant sources, posing a risk for those with anemia or plant-based diets. High caffeine intake (above 400 mg daily) can disrupt melatonin production, leading to poor sleep quality, restlessness, and increased heart rate. Drinking strong tea on an empty stomach can cause nausea or acid reflux. It may also cause dizziness in some individuals. Tannins can stain tooth enamel over time, especially with black tea. Too much consumption can also lead to caffeine dependency.

How much is too much

Generally, drinking about 3 to 4 cups of tea a day is considered safe for most people, though some may need to cut back if they are sensitive to caffeine or are experiencing certain health issues. Pregnant women should not exceed 2 cups (200 mg caffeine).

When sipping tea in winter, it's essential to keep a few things in mind. Some tips to consider are:

Be aware of adding too much sugar or cream, as this can counteract some of the health benefits of the tea.

Always check the temperature of your tea; drinking it too hot can risk burns to your mouth or throat.

Lastly, take note of how your body reacts to different types of tea, as individual tolerance can vary.

Overall, enjoying tea mindfully can enhance the warm, comforting experience it brings during the winter months. If you're experiencing any side effects that you think could be related to your tea intake, try gradually cutting back until you find the level that is right for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.