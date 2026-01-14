Can Drinking Blue Tea In the Morning Effectively Lower Stress?

Blue tea is a vibrant herbal tea that is gaining immense popularity in the wellness community. The eye-catching colour of this tea comes from the butterfly pea flower of the clitoria ternatea plant. The beautiful, delicate petals, when soaked in water, release a blue hue, making it an attractive health drink. Not only is this tea caffeine-free, but it also offers a range of health benefits, making it highly sought after. Blue tea has been documented to boost overall well-being due to its high antioxidant content which can help reduce oxidative stress.

In both Ayurvedic and Southeast Asian medicine, blue tea is highly regarded as an integrative medicinal drink. It is referred to as 'Aprajita', 'Shankhpushpi', or 'Gokarna' in Ayurvedic medicine, and in modern science, it has names like 'butterfly leaf tea', 'Asian pigeonwings', and 'Cordofan pea'. But before you order yourself a pack of this tea, you should know how drinking blue tea in the morning can lower your stress levels.

Can Drinking Blue Tea In The Morning Help Lower Stress?

In short, yes, however, you need to be careful about drinking blue tea first thing in the morning if you have a pre-existing medical condition or have an upset stomach. The science behind the stress-relieving benefits of this herbal tea says that drinking it can lower the stress hormone cortisol and induce relaxation by calming down the nervous system.

But the limited medical research on this drink also says that it is best viewed as a complementary habit within a broader stress-management plan that involves sleep, movement, nutrition, and therapy, rather than a standalone treatment.

According to the Journal of Creative Research Thoughts, blue tea is a versatile herb that is even used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Here's why blue tea leaves are considered a medicinal plant:

Rich in flavonoids, anthocyanins, triterpenoids, and peptides like cyclotides, which contribute to its health benefits.

It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, nootropic, and anticancer properties.

According to the Journal of Advanced and Future Research, blue tea has ternatins and a high dose of antioxidants that help in stress reduction. Here is how:

Ternatins are natural plant pigments found in the butterfly pea flower, known to lower the secretion of stress hormones. This compound is also a type of anthocyanin, which is that gives the flower and the tea their bright blue colour.

Drinking blue tea can offer a rich antioxidants dose which can help protect the body's cells from damage caused by stress or pollution.

Read More: Herbal Vs Flower Vs Real Tea, Which Is Healthiest? Food Regulator Rule Sparks Health Questions

The First Thing In The Morning Benefit

Any drink, when consumed first thing in the morning, can be easily absorbed into the body. This matters for stress management, as how people start their day affects their entire routine. Drinking blue tea, slightly steeped in lukewarm water, can help start the day on a relaxing note. Some studies suggest they may support brain health and relaxation, which is why blue tea is often linked to stress relief.

As per a study in the International Journal of Advanced Research in Science, Communication and Technology, blue tea consumption can improve memory and focus. This means if you need a health drink that can make your mornings alert and productive, then drinking blue tea may become a viable option.

Note: The quality of the butterfly pea leaves used to prepare the blue tea matters when it comes to measuring results. This health drink comes in packets, loose tea leaves, and many other forms on the market. You can use the form that is most accessible to you.

Read More: This Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Black Tea Should Be Your Afternoon Beverage: Doctor Recommends

Side Effects Of Drinking Blue Tea

Like any other natural remedy, blue tea is a highly potent health drink that has significant side effects if overconsumed. The dose depends on the individual's system, lifestyle, and daily physical activity levels. All of these factors directly impact how this morning drink will be absorbed into the digestive system. Here are the side effects that you need to be aware of for safe blue tea consumption:

Blue tea has a strong, distinct taste which makes it only drinkable when a sweetener is added to it.

Overconsumption of this health drink can lead to stomach distress and even nausea or diarrhoea.

Lower blood sugar, which means it can interfere with diabetes medications.

Interference with blood pressure medications may happen, as blue tea has a mild hypotensive effect.

Pregnant and breastfeeding individuals should avoid consuming blue tea due to its ability to interfere with hormones.

Sensitive individuals who develop an allergy to this potent health drink should best avoid it and seek a safer alternative.

Although this is rare, some people may develop fatigue or dizziness after drinking blue tea due to its calming properties.

Note: Consult a medical professional before starting blue tea consumption, especially in the mornings.

Blue tea is safe to drink daily, but only for healthy individuals who don't have any medical conditions or those who are not on medication. The stress-relieving health benefits of this drink are validated by scientific research, and it also helps with managing anxiety symptoms. But this drink isn't a magic bullet for all health problems and should only be consumed as part of a balanced lifestyle and after consulting a medical professional.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.