Beetroots And Other Superfoods Essential For Winter Immunity Boost

Winter in India brings crisp mornings, warm spices and if you pick the right foods, an easy opportunity to boost immunity, protect lungs and top up nutrients that tend to dip when evenings get chilly and outdoor activity falls. The need to fix your diet is imperial to ensure you stay safe from winter diseases. Simple additions to your diet can do wonder for your health in winter. In this article, we discuss simple foods you can add to your diet today for better health this winter.

Foods to help boost your health this winter

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in dietary nitrates that the body converts to nitric oxide, a molecule that relaxes blood vessels, lowers blood pressure and can improve blood flow during exercise. That's useful in winter, when circulation is often poorer and cardiovascular strain can rise. Drinking beetroot juice or adding cooked beetroot to your meals a few times a week can help maintain healthy blood pressure and oxygen delivery.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin i.e. turmeric's active compound has well-documented anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Regular culinary use with a pinch of black pepper and fat to aid absorption can help reduce inflammation that worsens with cold air exposure and seasonal infections; it's supportive, not a cure.

3. Carrots

Carrots contain B-carotene, a provitamin A compound the body converts to vitamin A as needed. Vitamin A is central to the health of mucous membranes, your first line of defence against winter respiratory bugs. So carrots are a low-cost, widely available winter ally. Cooking carrots with a little oil increases B-carotene absorption.

4. Orange-fleshed sweet potato

In many parts of India, orange sweet potatoes are available in winter. They're packed with carotenoids and help guard against seasonal vitamin A shortfall, especially for children and pregnant women in vulnerable settings. Regular inclusion improves vitamin A status without supplements.

5. Spinach and other dark leafy greens

Leafy greens grown or eaten in winter often show high levels of certain vitamins and phenols. Folate, iron and antioxidants in greens support immune cell production and combat oxidative stress from cold and pollution. Pair with vitamin C sources (citrus) to boost iron absorption.

6. Citrus fruits

Vitamin C helps maintain skin and mucous membranes and supports immune cells. Fresh citrus in winter is an affordable way to top up vitamin C that's used up more quickly during infections and cold stress. Regular modest intake (fruit, not megadoses) supports barrier integrity and recovery.

7. Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a classic winter ingredient in many Indian kitchens. Its seeds and sprouts contain fibre, antioxidants and nutrients with modest benefits for blood sugar balance, digestion and as an antioxidant buffer. Use the leaves in dals and the seeds in spice blends.

8. Nuts

Nuts are calorie-dense and supply unsaturated fats, vitamin E and other micronutrients. Walnuts contain plant omega-3s that support brain and heart health during shorter, colder days; almonds bring vitamin E and protein to keep you full and warm. A small daily handful is practical and research-backed.

Cook with a little fat like ghee or oil to increase absorption of fat-soluble nutrients. Be cautious with supplements and high-dose extracts; food-first approach is safer for most people. If you have chronic disease, check with your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

