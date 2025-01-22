Boost Your Health In Winter With These Nutritionist-Approved Food Swaps

As we work towards improving our health, the decisions we make in the kitchen can greatly impact our overall well-being. By making simple yet effective food swaps, we can set ourselves on the path to a healthier, more energetic life. Not sure where to begin?

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares five nutrient-dense food options to incorporate into your diet:

1. Replace packaged energy bars with homemade besan laddoos. They are packed with protein, and fibre and contain zero preservatives.

2. Ditch refined oils in favour of cold-pressed ones, which retain more nutrients.

3. Swap regular pasta for millet noodles. These are a gluten-free, fibre-rich alternative that supports gut health.

4. Choose peanut chikki over chocolates. It is naturally sweet, energy-boosting and full of healthy fats.

5. Say goodbye to packaged fruit juices and opt for fresh sugarcane juice. It is a natural hydration booster without added sugars or chemicals.

"These swaps not only nourish your body but also reduce your exposure to unnecessary additives. Make eating clean delicious and satisfying," concludes Palak Nagpal.

In her previous Instagram post, Palak Nagpal shared how to cook sweet potatoes perfectly. She said, "If you want them to taste perfectly like those street-style sweet potato, here's what you got to do -- Wash and place them in a heavy bottom pan. Now switch the side after 5 minutes. Cook them on low flame for about 20 minutes. Poke with a knife, if it comes out smooth and clean then they are ready."

The nutritionist added that the best way to serve them is by garnishing them with lemon juice, salt, pepper and cumin powder.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.