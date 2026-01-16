8 Health Screenings You Should Get This Year If You're 30 And Above

Most health conditions are not detected until there's a major health crisis. Therefore, it is very important that you get health check-ups done every year. This can help in detecting any serious illness at an early stage and also, take the necessary action. Also, when health issues are diagnosed in the initial stages, it improves the treatment outcomes. Adults over the age of 30 are facing an increased risk of several chronic conditions. These include heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and certain cancers.

All of these make annual health screenings essential for early detection and prevention. Here are some health screenings that people in their 30s and above should get done.

Health Screenings For People In Their 30s And Above

1. Blood Pressure Check

Annual blood pressure monitoring is important, starting at age 30. Most people develop hypertension silently without little to no symptoms. Readings above 120/80 mmHg highlight the increased risk for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. When you constantly keep a check on your blood pressure, it allows for early intervention through reduced salt intake, regular brisk walks, and stress-relief practices. Also, lifestyle adjustments can help lower systolic pressure by 5-10 mmHg, significantly reducing risk of cardiovascular events over time. This can help to maintain cardiovascular health in the long-term.

2. Cholesterol Screening

Lipid profile tests measure the LDL, HDL, triglycerides, and total cholesterol levels. When you have elevated LDL levels, it leads to arterial plaque buildup, which causes atherosclerosis. Making changes to your diet such as incorporating oats, nuts, and fenugreek into meals, can help to increase HDL and reduce bad fats. Also, early management with statins, if needed, can reduce heart disease risk.

3. Diabetes/Blood Sugar Test

Fasting glucose or HbA1c test screens for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, particularly if BMI exceeds 25 or there's sedentary habits. If your HbA1c levels are above 5.7%, it signals insulin resistance. When this is diagnosed early, with the right interventions like diets and workouts, you can reverse the condition. Portion-controlled diets rich in bitter gourd, cinnamon, and yoga asanas that improve insulin sensitivity can be beneficial as well. Preventing progression safeguards against neuropathy, retinopathy, and kidney failure, among others.

4. Cervical Cancer Screening for Women

Women aged 30-65 should undergo Pap smears every 3 years or co-testing with HPV every 5 years to detect precancerous cervical changes. HPV infection is the cause for more than 90% of cervical cancer cases. Screening along with vaccination, can reduce mortality by 80-90%. Regular checks also help to maintain reproductive health.

5. Skin Cancer Check

Monthly self-exams and annual dermatologist visits for full-body mole assessments are important. This is because UV exposure increases the risk of melanoma. Use the ABCDE rule: Asymmetry, irregular Borders, varied Colours, Diameter over 6mm, or Evolving lesions, are ways to spot the cancer early. Using broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and eating antioxidant-rich foods can help in prevention.

6. Eye Exam

Dilated eye exams every 1-2 years can help detect glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and refractive errors early. Intraocular pressure increases with age which damages optic nerves. These eye exams also spot the early signs of diabetes or hypertension through retinal scans. Pair these screenings with lutein-packed foods such as spinach, amla, and eye yoga exercises like palming to improve vision.

7. Dental Checkup

Professional cleanings and oral cancer screenings address plaque buildup and gum inflammation that's linked to diseases like diabetes and heart conditions. Bacteria from periodontitis enter the bloodstream, exacerbating atherosclerosis. X-rays can reveal hidden cavities or bone loss. You can try oil pulling with sesame or coconut oil daily to reduce bacteria.

8. Thyroid Function Test

TSH, T3, and T4 blood tests annually evaluate your thyroid function. Imbalances due to stress, iodine deficiency, or autoimmunity tend to impact a majority of the population. Hypothyroidism can cause fatigue, weight gain, and hair loss, while hyperthyroidism leads to anxiety and palpitations. Symptoms like unexplained tiredness, especially with family history, should prompt testing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.