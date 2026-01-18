6 Health Benefits Of Muli Or Radish

Radish, or muli, is a flowering plant in the mustard family that has a pungent aroma and distinct crunchy texture. It is commonly eaten in India, stuffed inside muli ke paratha, whose smell wafts through a winter morning, or the root vegetable offers a refreshing crunch in a side salad. The vegetable is deeply woven into medicinal heritage due to its wide-ranging health benefits. Radishes are exceptionally low in calories but surprisingly high in essential nutrients. Their high water content (nearly 94%) makes them an excellent choice for hydration, while their unique combination of vitamins and minerals supports various bodily functions. If you have been overlooking this crunchy delight, here is why you need to bring it back to your plate.

6 Health Benefits Of Radish Or Muli

1. A Natural Digestive Aid

Radishes are an excellent natural digestive aid because they are packed with dietary fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and promotes smoother, more regular bowel movements. This helps prevent constipation and supports overall gut health. In Ayurveda, radish is considered an appetiser and is often recommended to stimulate digestion before meals. It is believed to enhance the secretion of digestive juices and bile, which are essential for breaking down fats and improving nutrient absorption. Here are some more digestive benefits of radishes:

Radishes also contain natural enzymes that support the breakdown of complex carbohydrates, making them easier to digest.

Consuming radish regularly can reduce bloating, indigestion, and acidity, while also maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.

2. Bolsters Immunity And Fights Infections

Radishes are rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells. This makes the body more resilient against common infections like colds and flu. Beyond vitamin C, radishes contain raphanin, a sulphur-based compound with antibacterial and antifungal properties. This compound helps the body ward off minor infections and supports faster recovery. Radishes also provide essential minerals like zinc and iron, which play a role in immune function. Here is how radishes ease the toxin load and strengthen the body:

Regular consumption of radishes can reduce oxidative stress, protect cells from damage, and improve the body's natural defence mechanisms.

In traditional medicine, radish juice has been used to treat respiratory infections, highlighting its role as a natural immunity booster.

3. Effective Diabetes Management

Radishes are highly beneficial for individuals managing diabetes due to their low Glycaemic Index (GI), which means they do not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. The fibre content in radishes slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping maintain stable glucose levels. Recent research, including a 2024 study has shown that radish root extracts can improve glucose uptake and enhance insulin sensitivity, making them a supportive food for diabetic patients. Radishes also contain bioactive compounds that regulate hormones involved in glucose metabolism. Here are some additional diabetes management benefits that radishes possess:

Their antioxidant properties help reduce oxidative stress, which is often elevated in people with diabetes.

Incorporating radishes into meals, whether raw, cooked, or juiced, can be a simple yet effective way to support long-term blood sugar control.

4. Detoxifies The Liver And Kidneys

Radishes have long been valued in traditional medicine for their detoxifying properties. Radish juice is commonly used as a natural remedy for jaundice because it helps remove excess bilirubin from the blood, thereby supporting liver function. Radishes act as a natural diuretic, increasing urine production and helping flush out toxins from the kidneys and urinary tract. This cleansing effect not only prevents infections but also reduces the risk of kidney stones and supports overall organ health. Radishes are rich in compounds that protect liver cells from oxidative damage and promote regeneration. Here is how high water concentration can be helpful and why its regular consumption is necessary:

Their high water content also aids hydration, which is essential for kidney function.

Regular consumption of radishes, especially in juice form, can help maintain a healthy liver and kidneys, making them a valuable addition to diets.

5. Promotes Radiant Skin

Radishes contribute to healthy, radiant skin thanks to their high water content, which keeps the skin hydrated from within. Hydration is crucial for maintaining elasticity and preventing overall skin dryness. Radishes are also rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, which act as antioxidants to combat oxidative stress, a major cause of premature aging, wrinkles, and dullness. These compounds help in collagen synthesis, improving skin texture and firmness. Here is how radishes can be used to promote radiant skin:

Applying radish juice topically is a common home remedy for treating minor rashes, dryness, and acne due to its antibacterial properties.

The detoxifying effects of radishes also reflect on the skin, as a cleansed liver and kidneys often result in a clearer complexion.

Regular consumption of radishes can therefore promote glowing, youthful skin while protecting against environmental damage.

6. Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Chronic inflammation is linked to many modern health problems, including arthritis, asthma, and heart disease. Radishes contain bioactive compounds that help reduce inflammation naturally. Scientific study in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, have confirmed that radish extracts can suppress inflammatory markers like COX-2, which are involved in pain and swelling. This makes radishes potentially beneficial for individuals suffering from joint pain, respiratory inflammation, or other inflammatory conditions. Here is what Ayurveda says about radishes and how radishes' nutritional composition protects body tissue:

In Ayurveda, radishes have long been used to cool the body and reduce internal heat, which aligns with their anti-inflammatory properties.

Their antioxidants further protect tissues from damage caused by chronic inflammation.

Incorporating radishes into the diet may therefore provide relief from inflammatory symptoms while supporting overall wellness.

The Ayurvedic Perspective

In Ayurveda, radish is celebrated for its ability to boost respiratory health. Because of its pungent taste and heating potency, it acts as a natural expeller of excessive mucus build-up.

Tip: To clear a congested chest or soothe a sore throat, Ayurvedic studies often recommend a small amount of fresh radish juice mixed with a teaspoon of honey. This helps loosen mucus and clear the respiratory tract.

Scientific Evidence On Radishes

Modern science is finally catching up with traditional claims. As radishes have:

Anti-Diabetic Potential : A 2024 study published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated that the antioxidant properties of radish root extract significantly reduced oxidative stress in diabetic models.

: A 2024 study published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated that the antioxidant properties of radish root extract significantly reduced oxidative stress in diabetic models. Metabolic Health: Research highlighted that the glucosinolates found in cruciferous vegetables like radish can alter genetic pathways in a way that prevents certain types of cell mutations.

Nutritional Profile Of Radish

Here is the nutritional profile of radishes that makes them relished on every plate:

Vitamin C : A potent antioxidant that is essential for collagen production and immune health.

: A potent antioxidant that is essential for collagen production and immune health. Vitamin B6 and Folate : Crucial for energy metabolism and brain function.

: Crucial for energy metabolism and brain function. Potassium : Helps regulate blood pressure and fluid balance.

: Helps regulate blood pressure and fluid balance. Calcium and Magnesium : Support bone health and muscle function.

: Support bone health and muscle function. Fibre: Essential for a healthy gut and steady digestion.

How To Include Radish In Your Daily Diet

If the pungent smell of raw radish puts you off, there are several ways to enjoy its benefits without the bite:

Grated in Salads : Mix grated radish with lemon juice, a pinch of rock salt, and fresh coriander to mellow out the pungency.

: Mix grated radish with lemon juice, a pinch of rock salt, and fresh coriander to mellow out the pungency. Muli Parathas : A classic Indian breakfast. Squeeze out the excess water from the grated radish before stuffing it into whole-wheat dough.

: A classic Indian breakfast. Squeeze out the excess water from the grated radish before stuffing it into whole-wheat dough. Radish Soup : In winter, a warm radish and potato soup can be incredibly soothing.hing.

: In winter, a warm radish and potato soup can be incredibly soothing.hing. Juice : Blend radish with apple and ginger for a refreshing morning tonic.

: Blend radish with apple and ginger for a refreshing morning tonic. Fermented Kimchi: Radishes can be enjoyed prepared as kimchi instantly, and this provides a healthy gut function boost.

Seasonal Tip: In India, radish is best consumed during the winter months when it is crisp and sweet.

Precautions To Take While Eating Radishes

While radish is a nutritional powerhouse, moderation is key, as an excess can lead to the following:

Bloating : Excessive consumption of raw radish can lead to gas and abdominal discomfort.

: Excessive consumption of raw radish can lead to gas and abdominal discomfort. Thyroid Concerns : Like other cruciferous vegetables, radishes contain goitrogens, substances that can interfere with thyroid hormone production if consumed in very large, raw quantities.

: Like other cruciferous vegetables, radishes contain goitrogens, substances that can interfere with thyroid hormone production if consumed in very large, raw quantities. Those with hypothyroidism should consult their doctor and prefer eating cooked radish, as heat deactivates most goitrogens.

Food Combinations: According to Ayurveda, one should avoid consuming radish with milk or fish, as these are considered incompatible combinations that may cause skin issues or digestive distress.

The radish is a simple, affordable, and incredibly potent superfood that deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen. Whether you are looking to fix your digestion, manage your sugar levels, or simply get that winter glow, radishes should be your go-to vegetable.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.