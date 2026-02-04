3 Die After Consuming Arsenic-Laced Sweets In Madhya Pradesh; Here's What You Need To Know About Arsenic Poisoning

A woman, her grandfather, and a security guard died after they consumed poisonous arsenic-laced sweets in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. What earlier appeared to be a case of food poisoning, has now turned out to be a conspiracy, planned within a family. On January 9, Dashru Yaduvanshi, 50, an on-duty security guard, consumed the sweets and soon developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea. He later died during treatment on January 11. The same sweets were later consumed by the family of a nearby shopkeeper.

Soon, 22-year-old Khushboo Kathuria, her 72-year-old grandfather, and other family members fell seriously ill. Despite medical intervention, Khushboo and her grandfather died, while her mother and sister survived narrowly. Post-mortem was not conducted during the death of Dashru Yaduvanshi, however, forensic testing of the sweets revealed high arsenic levels in the sweets. The Forensic Science Laboratory found that the arsenic levels were thousands of times higher than permissible limits, enough to kill multiple people.

According to a NDTV report, Khushboo had accused her in-laws of harassment and ill-treatment after her marriage in January 2024. These allegations, police say, deeply humiliated her in-laws within the community. What followed was revenge. Her father-in-law, Jhadu Kasar, her brother-in-law Shubham, and her sister-in-law Shivani allegedly hatched a plan to silence the woman whose complaints had brought them shame.

The trio allegedly mixed arsenic into the pedas and deliberately placed the bag near Khushboo's father's shop, knowing she or someone close to her would eventually consume it.

What Is Arsenic Poisoning?

Arsenic poisoning happens when you consume or ingest high levels of arsenic. Cleveland Clinic says that you can experience arsenic poisoning quickly, but long-term exposure to the element is more common. "Arsenic poisoning can cause serious complications and even death if not treated immediately."

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element, and rock, soil, water, air, plants and animals all have some level of arsenic. Arsenic combines with inorganic and organic substances to form many different compounds. Inorganic arsenic compounds are highly toxic and have been linked to cancer. On the other hand, most of the arsenic in organic compounds is much less toxic than inorganic compounds. Organic compounds aren't linked to cancer.

Symptoms Of Arsenic Poisoning

When you're exposed to high levels of arsenic, the signs of poisoning can show within 30 minutes. Some of the immediate symptoms of arsenic poisoning are:

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

Cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Abnormal heart rhythm

Low blood pressure

"Pins and needles" sensation in your fingers and toes

Red, swollen skin

Garlic odour in your breath

On the other hand, long-term exposure to arsenic may take years to develop and can cause more severe symptoms. Some severe signs of arsenic poisoning symptoms are:

Skin pigmentation changes (darkening of your skin)

Warts and lesions

Hard patches on the palms of your hands and soles of your feet

White lines on your nails

Persistent sore throat

Constant digestive issues

Complications Of Arsenic Poisoning

The complications depend on the cause of exposure. This includes the type, the amount and the duration of the exposure. The World Health Organization (WHO), says that the immediate symptoms of acute arsenic poisoning include vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea. These are followed by numbness and tingling of the extremities, muscle cramping and death, in extreme cases. Some of the complications of long-term arsenic exposure includes:

Liver disease

Heart disease

Diabetes

Digestive system issues

Nervous system complications

Neurotoxicity

Arsenic is also known to be a carcinogen and can cause different types of cancer. Some of them include:

Bladder cancer

Blood cancer

Cancers of the digestive system

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

Kidney cancer

Prostate cancer

Skin cancer

WHO also says that arsenic can cause adverse pregnancy outcomes and infant mortality. It can also impact child health, and exposure in utero and in early childhood can increase mortality in young adults due to multiple cancers, lung disease, heart attacks and kidney failure. Arsenic exposure can also impact cognitive development, intelligence and memory.

