Woman Cop Allegedly Strangled By Teen Daughter, Boyfriend In Ghaziabad

The accused used a string to strangle the woman, the police said. (Representational)

A woman cop in Ghaziabad was allegedly strangled by her 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend because she objected to their relationship, the police said .

"The woman, a head constable, was killed at her home in Ghaziabad's Brij Vihar Colony on Friday night," Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The police said that the woman was posted with a PCR van in Delhi.

"The accused used a string to strangle the head constable to death. When the woman's husband came home from his native place in Bihar, he found her unconscious and alerted the police," Mr Mishra added.

The woman was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Her daughter and boyfriend have been detained.