HP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: When To Expect Scorecards

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results in May. However, the board has not yet issued any official notification regarding the exact date and time of the result announcement. Students will be able to check their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org, once released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are advised to visit the official HPBOSE website regularly for updates on result declarations and other important announcements.

The Class 12 exams began on March 4 and concluded on March 29, 2025, while the Class 10 exams were held from March 4 to March 24, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025" or "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

HPBOSE Class 12 Result: Past Year Highlights

Last year, HPBOSE announced the Class 12 results on April 29. Out of 85,777 candidates, a total of 63,092 passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.76%. In the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, 41 students secured ranks within the top 10 in the merit list, among whom 30 were female students.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result: Past Year Highlights

Last year, HPBOSE declared the Class 10 results on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 74.61%. A total of 92 students secured positions in the top 10 list, with 72 of them being girls. Out of 91,622 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams in 2024, 67,988 passed, while 10,474 were placed in the compartment category, and 12,613 failed the examination.