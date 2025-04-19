"Sad That After My Death...": UP Man Dies By Suicide, Blames Wife In Letter

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a suicide bid consumed poison and died two days later at a local hospital during treatment. Mohit Tyagi, employed with a private firm and a resident of Ghaziabad's Modinagar area, accused his wife and her relatives of harassment in a suicide note.

Mohit's brother, Rahul Tyagi, has claimed that he had been under psychological stress due to alleged mistreatment by his wife and her family. The family filed a complaint at the Modinagar police station, naming Mohit's wife Priyanka Tyagi, her brother Puneet Tyagi, sister-in-law Neetu Tyagi, and maternal uncles Anil and Vishesh Tyagi.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the circumstances around Mohit's death, police said.

'Relationship Soured Within Months'

Mohit married Priyanka, a woman from Sambhal district, on December 10, 2020. This was Mohit's second marriage. The couple had a son, Samarth Tyagi (nicknamed Chiku), in October 2021.

According to Mohit's family, the relationship began deteriorating within months of the marriage. Allegations include regular verbal abuse, threats of false legal action, and emotional and psychological harassment. Mohit's suicide letter, shared with several friends and relatives on WhatsApp shortly before he consumed poison on April 15, explicitly names individuals he believed were responsible for his mental anguish.

In the letter, he accuses his wife and her relatives of marrying him under a plan to extract money through threats of false legal action, including a dowry case.

Alleged Gold Theft

Tensions between Mohit and Priyanka escalated in August 2024, following the death of Mohit's mother due to blood cancer. Mohit alleged that three months after his mother's death, Priyanka, accompanied by her brother and another unidentified person, took away all gold jewellery in the house - estimated to be worth between Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakhs - as well as cash stored in the family locker. She also left with their child, Samarth.

This incident allegedly occurred when Mohit was about to leave for work. His sister-in-laws were at home and notified his elder brother, Rahul, who arrived shortly after. Attempts to stop Priyanka were allegedly met with threats. According to the letter, she said she would defame the family if she were not allowed to leave.

The family claimed they had filed a police complaint at the time, but no action was taken.

The Trigger And Suicide

On April 15, Mohit allegedly received a phone call from the Chowda police station in Sambhal. The call informed him of a complaint lodged by his wife. Shortly after, he messaged his acquaintances through WhatsApp, indicating that he was going to take his life and naming those he held responsible.

He consumed poison that day and was initially admitted to a local hospital in Modinagar. His condition worsened and he died two days later.

"I and my family members kept trying my best to change Priyanka's behavior, but it seemed as if she had married me for some other purpose, because from the way she behaved, anyone could guess that she had come not to get married but to extort a good amount of money from me and my family members or to trap me in a false case," Mohit claimed.

Suicide Letter

In the letter, Mohit alleged that Priyanka repeatedly attempted to terminate her pregnancy, prompting multiple hospital admissions in Modinagar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. Mohit claimed that Priyanka expressed a lack of desire to raise the child, both before and after birth.

After childbirth, her behaviour allegedly became more hostile, and she continued to verbally abuse him and his family. Mohit and his family feared arrest and social ostracisation from what he called a false legal case.

Mohit expressed concern for the welfare of his son, asking that the child be placed under the care of his paternal family.

"I have no grief over dying, I am just sad that after my death, all these conspirators may kill my child Chiku," he said. "If I do not commit suicide, no one will believe my truth."

The letter ends with an appeal to the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to deter the misuse of legal provisions in matrimonial disputes.



(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)