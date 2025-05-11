Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Board Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 soon, as the evaluation of answer sheets has been completed.

The RBSE will declare the results through a press conference, during which the names of the top scorers will be announced. Students will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A minimum of 33% marks is required to pass the Rajasthan board exams.

The Class 12 exams were held from March 6 to April 7, 2025, while the Class 10 exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025" or "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The Rajasthan Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Last year, RBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 20. The Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73%, and the Arts stream at 96.88%. In the Science stream, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.90%, compared to 97.08% for boys. Shahpura district emerged as the top-performing district, recording a pass percentage of 99.35%. Out of 2,58,071 students who appeared for the exam, 2,52,205 passed.

In 2024, the passing percentage of students in RBSE Class 10 was 93.03%. Around 92.64% of boys qualified, while 93.46% of girls passed. Nidhi Jain topped the exam by scoring 598 out of 600 or 99.67% in Class 10.

Students who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.