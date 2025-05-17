RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 To Be Announced Soon, Check Direct Link Here

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed, and the results will be declared via a press conference, where top scorers will also be named.

Students can access their results and download their scorecards from the official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the Rajasthan board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Exam Dates

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 7, 2025, while the Class 10 exams took place from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025

Step 1. Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025" or "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025" link

Step 3. A login page will appear

Step 4. Enter your credentials and submit

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Verify, download, and print the scorecard for future reference

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Previous Year's Performance

In 2024, RBSE declared Class 12 results on May 20. Commerce students recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.95%, followed by Science at 97.73%, and Arts at 96.88%. Girls outperformed boys in the Science stream with a pass rate of 98.90%, compared to 97.08% for boys. Shahpura district topped with a 99.35% pass rate. Of 2,58,071 students who appeared, 2,52,205 passed.

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 93.46% compared to 92.64%. Nidhi Jain secured the top spot with an impressive score of 598 out of 600 (99.67%).

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Supplementary Exams

Students who are unable to clear the exams will get a chance to appear for supplementary exams. The detailed schedule will be announced later. to Be Announced Soon, Check Direct Link Here

