Hyderabad Hospital CEO Caught Buying Rs 5 Lakh Cocaine, Arrested

A CEO of a Hyderabad hospital has been arrested after she was allegedly caught buying cocaine worth Rs five lakh, the police said.

Namrata Chigurupati, 34, was arrested when she was receiving drugs in a courier from a Mumbai-based supplier, Vansh Dhakkar.

She was caught along with Dhakkar's aide, Balakrishna, who was delivering the drugs.

The police said that Chigurupati contacted Dhakkar via WhatsApp and placed an order for cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh. She transferred the amount online.

"A medical practitioner, Namrata, had ordered drugs from Vansh in Mumbai, who was known to her. A person called Balakrishna then came to supply (the drugs) and handed them over to her at Rayadurgam," senior police officer Venkanna said.

"Police tracked and caught them. Rs 10,000 cash, 53 grams of cocaine and two cell phones were seized from them," he added.

Cases under relevant sections have been registered against them, and they have been sent to judicial custody, Mr Venkanna said.

During interrogation, she reportedly confessed to spending about Rs 70 lakh on drugs over time.