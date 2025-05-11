Buddha Purnima 2025: Date, History, Timings, And All You Need to Know

Buddha Purnima 2025: Celebrated by Buddhists across the globe, Buddha Purnima honours the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who was born in 623 BC in Lumbini, Nepal. While the exact date of his birth remains unknown, traditions celebrate it on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima falls on May 12 (Monday).

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima serves as a day for reflection on the core principles of Buddhism: peace, compassion, and enlightenment. In parts of South and Southeast Asia, the festival coincides with Vesak, a celebration that also marks the day of Buddha's enlightenment and his passing into Nirvana. This auspicious occasion offers a chance to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Around the world, Buddhists commemorate this day with much excitement and fervour. They plan charity events, processions, and temple visits.

Buddha Purnima Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Monday, May 12, 2025

Purnima Tithi begins: 08:01 PM on May 11, 2025

Purnima Tithi ends at 10:25 PM on May 12, 2024

Wishes for Buddha Purnima for friends and family