Buddha Purnima 2025: Are Banks Closed Today On May 12? Details Inside

Banks in several Indian cities will remain closed today, May 12, 2025, in observance of Buddha Purnima, which marks the 2587th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banking operations in select states and cities are suspended for the day.

While some regions are observing a bank holiday, stock market traders can breathe easy - both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are operating as usual today.

Bank holidays in India are decided as per RBI guidelines, which consider regional celebrations, the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and national observances. For May 2025 alone, the RBI has listed 13 holidays, apart from the regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays when banks remain shut.

If you're worried about transactions, there's no cause for concern - digital services like net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMS will continue to function normally.

Banks will be closed today in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and others.

Here are other notable bank holidays in May 2025: