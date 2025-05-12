Buddha Purnima 2025: Wishes, Greetings And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Buddha Purnima 2025: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Vaisakh. This year, Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti, will be celebrated on May 12. Buddhists worldwide commemorate the day with great enthusiasm, organising charitable events, processions, and temple visits.

The festival, also known as Vesak, is believed to be the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. It celebrates three key milestones in the Buddha's life: his birth, enlightenment, and passing away.

Buddha Purnima 2025: Messages and wishes to share