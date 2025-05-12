Buddha Purnima 2025: Wishes, Greetings And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Buddha Purnima 2025: Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Vaisakh. This year, Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti, will be celebrated on May 12. Buddhists worldwide commemorate the day with great enthusiasm, organising charitable events, processions, and temple visits.
The festival, also known as Vesak, is believed to be the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. It celebrates three key milestones in the Buddha's life: his birth, enlightenment, and passing away.
Buddha Purnima 2025: Messages and wishes to share
- This Buddha Jayanti, I wish that you live your life with peace, love and tranquillity. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.
- On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may your life be filled with happiness and contentment. Happy Buddha Purnima.
- May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.
- May the year be full of love, light, peace, and harmony! Happy Buddha Purnima.
- May Lord Buddha bless us all with good health this Buddha Jayanti.
- Heartiest greetings to you and your family on the pious occasion of Buddha Purnima.
- Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony.
- Let us live by the teachings of Lord Buddha to make the world a better place. Happy Buddha Jayanti.
- May the teachings of Buddha guide you towards inner peace and enlightenment. Happy Buddha Purnima!
- Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Buddha Purnima.
- May Lord Buddha bless you with wisdom, compassion, and peace.
- Let this Buddha Purnima remind us to live mindfully, love deeply, and be kind always.
- On this blessed day, let's reflect, meditate, and spread positive energy.
- The way is not in the sky. The way is in the heart - may yours be filled with calm today.
- Let Buddha's teachings shine like a lamp in your life.
