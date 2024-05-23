Buddha Purnima 2024: Significance And Quotes Of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima: Buddha Jayanti and Vesak are other names of the festival.

Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima is being celebrated across the world today. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism. He was born in 623 BC in Lumbini, Nepal. The birthplace is considered to be one of the holiest places in the world and attracts visitors from all across the globe. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Buddhist pilgrimage centre. Buddha Purnima falls on the Purnima or full moon day in the month of Vaisakh in the Hindu calendar. Around the world, Buddhists commemorate this day with much excitement and fervour. They plan charity events, processions, and temple visits.

Importance Of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is considered an auspicious day. It is thought that on this day, Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. Buddha Jayanti, Vesak, and Vaishaka are other names of the festival. According to beliefs in the northern part of India, Lord Buddha is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the ninth incarnation of Lord Krishna. However, in the southern regions, Buddha is not believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Moreover, Buddhists also do not consider Buddha as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

It is a day for reflecting on the three major teachings of Buddhism: peace, compassion, and enlightenment. This momentous event is an opportunity to promote harmony and peace. Activities celebrating the life and teachings of Lord Buddha are organised on Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day.

Puja Timings

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:47 PM on May 22, 2024 and continue till 7:22 PM on May 23, as per Drik Panchang.

Quotes Of Lord Buddha

There is no path to happiness, happiness is the path

Pain is certain, suffering is optional: Gautama Buddha

Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without

You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger

Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded