Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, History, Wishes, And All You Need to Know

Buddha Purnima 2024: Buddhists mark the day with prayers, meditations.

Buddha Purnima, a sacred festival observed by Buddhists worldwide, honours the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. While the exact date of his birth remains unknown, traditions celebrate it on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima falls on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.

Lumbini: A Sacred Pilgrimage Site

Born in 623 BC in the serene gardens of Lumbini, Nepal, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, embarked on a spiritual journey that would have a profound impact on the world. Lumbini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to be a significant pilgrimage destination for Buddhists, attracting visitors from across the globe.

The significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima serves as a day for reflection on the core principles of Buddhism: peace, compassion, and enlightenment. In parts of South and Southeast Asia, the festival coincides with Vesak, a celebration that also marks the day of Buddha's enlightenment and his passing into Nirvana. This auspicious occasion offers a chance to spread the message of peace and harmony. Consider creating festive cards or social media posts with heartfelt wishes for your loved ones.

Buddha Purnima Timings:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends at 07:22 PM on May 23, 2024.

Wishes for Buddha Purnima for friends and family