"<i>Waha Se Goli, Yaha Se Gola</i>": PM's Strong Message To Army On Pak Escalation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the armed forces that the country's response to every action by Pakistan should be more forceful. His statement came after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, which was followed by Islamabad's attacks using drones and other munitions.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave clear directions 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega' (bullets must be responded to by artillery). The turning point was the attacks on the air bases," said government sources.

India carried out precision strikes on Pakistani military bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

Operation Sindoor is not concluded, and there is a new normal in India's response to cross-border terrorism, the sources said. "This is a new normal, there will be no business as usual"

The cost of cross-border terrorism will be raised, and Pakistan can't continue with terrorism while expecting cooperation in areas of its choosing.

They also said that India will never accept mediation in the Kashmir issue and the only matter to discuss is Pakistan returning the territory, which is under its illegal occupation.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Congratulating the nuclear-armed nations on reaching a ceasefire, violated by Pakistan soon after it reached an understanding with India. "I will work with you both (India and Pakistan to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The only matter related to Kashmir to discuss is Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation, Government sources asserted on Sunday.

Only talks with Pakistan will be through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs). There is no other issue to discuss, the sources said.