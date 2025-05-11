"Will Hit Terrorists In Pak": S Jaishankar To US Week Before Op Sindoor

India will hit terrorists in Pakistan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar underlined to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call on May 1, in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, sources have told NDTV.

The already fraught ties between India and Pakistan took a big hit when terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, dubbed "mini Switzerland", on April 22 and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or picnicking. 26 people were killed in the attack. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

"We will hit the terrorists in Pakistan and there should be no doubt about it," Mr Jaishankar told Mr Rubio, sources in the know told NDTV.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the terror attack and hit nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The targets belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, said the government, adding that the focus was on decimating terrorist infrastructure and not Pakistani civilians or military installations.

What followed was a wave of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions, which India said was "repulsed" by its forces, who gave a "befitting reply" to Islamabad's aggression.

Indian air strikes against the terror establishments in Pakistan were a 'hell on fire' and signalled a new normal regarding India's approach to counter-terrorism, sources said.

According to sources, "The Turning point was air strikes by India on 9th May and 10th morning, it was a 'hell fire' by India, conversation changed."

Precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft, said India.

Further, the sources noted that US Secretary of State Rubio, early on May 10, after talking to the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, called S Jaishankar and informed that "Pakistan is ready to talk" and emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

"Marco Rubio said the Pakistanis are willing to accept that if India doesn't fire, we won't fire," the sources further added.

By early evening the same day, US President Donald Trump tweeted that "after a long night of talks" mediated by the United States "India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire".

Following his president's lead, Marco Rubio said he and Vice President JD Vance engaged with Indian and Pakistani officials, including the Prime Ministers of the two nations, to broker a truce.

Soon after, Mr Jaishankar confirmed that the two arch-rivals have "worked out an understanding", adding that India would continue its uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," the Minister posted on X.

