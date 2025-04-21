Teen Girl's Body Found Inside Plastic Bag In Ghaziabad Canal

The body of a teenage girl stuffed inside a plastic bag has been fished out from Masuri Ganga canal in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The bag stuck in bushes along the embankment was spotted on Sunday by locals who alerted the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Masuri Suryabali Maurya said, "The deceased appears to be 16-17 years old and was wearing jeans and top. No external injury marks were found on the body." Based on the state of the decomposed body, police suspect the murder may have taken place two to three days ago.

"It is likely that the body was dumped into the canal either from a train passing over the railway bridge nearby or from a vehicle. The water current may have carried it to the spot where it was discovered," Maurya added.

The ACP said the identity of the girl remains unknown.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, which will be conducted after 36 hours.

If no one comes forward to claim the body, cremation will be carried out after 72 hours in accordance with the protocol, the officer said.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, the ACP added.

