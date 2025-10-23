Advertisement
Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Residential Building, 20 Families Evacuated

The fire started on the balcony of a ground-floor flat and spread to the entire building.

Read Time: 1 min
Twenty families living in the building were safely evacuated.
Twenty families living in the building were safely evacuated.
Ghaziabad:

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday night, the police said. No resident was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire started around 8.30 pm on the balcony of a ground-floor flat in Divya Apartments, located in the Shakti Khand-2 area of Indirapuram. Soon, it spread to the entire building. Twenty families living in the building were safely evacuated.

Firefighters took control of the situation soon. They said household items like furniture and electronic equipment in the flats were damaged.

"Residents immediately informed the police and fire department about the incident. We sent several vehicles from Indirapuram police station, and the fire trucks also arrived at the scene," an official said.

The authorities are trying to find out the cause of the fire.

