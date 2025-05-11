IIM Ranchi's Summer Programme In Management 2025: Last Date To Apply Soon, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi is accepting applications for its Summer Programme in Management, with upcoming deadlines: May 15, 2025, for the Ranchi campus and May 20, 2025, for the Hyderabad campus.

Aspiring participants must submit a Statement of Purpose (up to 500 words) and complete the registration process through the official IIM Ranchi portal: https://app.iimranchi.ac.in/summer_school.

This residential programme will take place at two locations: Ranchi (May 26-31, 2025) and Hyderabad (June 2-6, 2025). Designed for undergraduate students and recent graduates considering a career in management, the SPM offers a deep dive into the IIM learning environment.

The official website states: "The Summer Programme in Management (SPM) at IIM Ranchi is an academically intensive, on-campus programme designed for undergraduate college students and recent graduates who are exploring the possibility of pursuing an MBA. This programme offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with distinguished IIM Ranchi faculty, industry practitioners, and current MBA students in a dynamic and collaborative academic environment."

"Whether you're looking for a one-time learning experience or want a first-hand glimpse into life at an IIM, the SPM is an ideal starting point. Participants will gain valuable insights into management education, develop a deeper understanding of business fundamentals, and build meaningful connections with the IIM Ranchi community," it further adds.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled in any undergraduate or graduate programme. Students in their second or final year of study are especially encouraged to apply.

Programme Fee

The fee for the Summer Programme is INR 30,000 (inclusive of GST). For those attending the Hyderabad campus, accommodation charges will be additional.