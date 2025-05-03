Advertisement
Ghaziabad Society Basement Flooded Due To Damaged Drain, Residents Hold Protest

Enraged by the builder's alleged inaction following the collapse on Thursday, the residents of the Prateek Grand City blocked a road in the area.

Read Time: 2 mins
An official said the builder was constructing a basement near municipal corporation drain
Ghaziabad:

A drain wall adjacent to a residential society at Ghaziabad's Siddhartha Vihar collapsed, causing inundation of the basement of the complex.

On receiving information about the situation, officials from the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and Ghaziabad Development Authority reached the site.

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, who was present at the scene, asked the additional commissioner of the Awas Vikas Parishad (Housing Development Council) to file an FIR against the builder for negligence in the construction of the apartments in the complex, municipal officials said.

The mayor held the builder responsible for the collapse of the drain wall, which led to the flooding of basement number two at the residential complex. She also ordered for the immediate installation of 10 water-suction pumps and sandbags to contain the flow of water and prevent it from entering other towers within the society, the officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said the builder was constructing a basement in close proximity of the municipal corporation drain.

"Excessively deep excavation during the basement construction led to the drain wall's collapse," he said.

According to residents, around five feet of water entered the basement, rendering all elevators inoperable and submerging vehicles.

The residents blocked a road in the area and staged a sit-in protest, which was called off after an assurance of action by local police officials. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

