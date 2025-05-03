Ghaziabad Society Basement Flooded Due To Damaged Drain, Residents Hold Protest

A drain wall adjacent to a residential society at Ghaziabad's Siddhartha Vihar collapsed, causing inundation of the basement of the complex.

Enraged by the builder's alleged inaction following the collapse on Thursday, the residents of the Prateek Grand City blocked a road in the area.

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Residents of Prateek Grand city complex in Siddharth Vihar blocked the road after drain wall collapsed, flooding the basements of the society's residential towers. Residents say basements have been waterlogged since yesterday, but no steps have been taken

On receiving information about the situation, officials from the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and Ghaziabad Development Authority reached the site.

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, who was present at the scene, asked the additional commissioner of the Awas Vikas Parishad (Housing Development Council) to file an FIR against the builder for negligence in the construction of the apartments in the complex, municipal officials said.

The mayor held the builder responsible for the collapse of the drain wall, which led to the flooding of basement number two at the residential complex. She also ordered for the immediate installation of 10 water-suction pumps and sandbags to contain the flow of water and prevent it from entering other towers within the society, the officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said the builder was constructing a basement in close proximity of the municipal corporation drain.

"Excessively deep excavation during the basement construction led to the drain wall's collapse," he said.

According to residents, around five feet of water entered the basement, rendering all elevators inoperable and submerging vehicles.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Basement of Prateek Grand City residential complex in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad flooded after the walls of a nearby drainage collapsed. Several vehicles parked in the basement submerged. Administration carries out an operation to pump out the water.

The residents blocked a road in the area and staged a sit-in protest, which was called off after an assurance of action by local police officials.

