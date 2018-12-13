Winter Weight Loss: 3 Low-Calorie Winter Beverages To Cut Belly Fat

Have you noticed this peculiar thing about winters? You are perpetually hungry, put on weight much faster, and losing those extra kilos is a tad difficult too. According to experts, our bodies have a certain coping mechanism for all seasons. During winters, our energy and body temperature takes a dip; this makes our body switch to starvation mode. When the body is in starvation mode, it feels there is not enough inflow of nutrients to keep warm and insulated. This is one of the reasons why you feel hungrier often. You crave more, eat more and naturally put on more weight too. The metabolism is also not as fast as it is during the summer months. But thankfully, there are many winter veggies and herbs that are known to boost weight loss too.

Here are some winter beverages that could help facilitate weight loss.

1. Beetroot Juice: The ruby red juice can do wonders to cut that bulge. A 100 grams serving of beetroot has about 43 calories with about 0.2 grams of fat and 10 grams of carbohydrates. In addition to that, hundred grams of the fibre-rich veggie is packed with about 325 grams of potassium. Potassium helps cut down the water weight due to excess sodium! Beetroot juice is considered to be an excellent beverage for athletes and people with high blood pressure. This winter, load up on this power drink to lose some kilos too.

2. Ginger Water: Ginger is an intrinsic part of many Ayurvedic kadhas that are served in winters. A simple glass of ginger infused water is also a great way to keep yourself immune against the common winter ailments. Drinking ginger water regularly is also said to aid weight loss. Ginger's active component gingerol is known to aid digestion and boost metabolism. Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book '101 Weight Loss Tips' notes, "Drinking adrak in water early in the morning is good as it reduces water retention and helps in digestion, especially for kapha and vata constitution people."

3. Carrot Juice: Come winters and we cannot wait to gorge on piping hot gajar ka halwa. Would you believe the very same veggie that is responsible for your favourite winter treat could also help you shed a pound or two, too! According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Carrots also aid digestion, help weight control, contain silicon, which benefits skin and nails, and promote eye health due to their beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein content." Carrots are also high in fibre content, which promote the feeling of fullness and prevents you from bingeing.

Drink these beverages regularly and see the results yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



