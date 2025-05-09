5 Possible Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is one of the world's most popular health and fitness trends. This approach can aid in weight loss and enhance overall health. Research indicates that intermittent fasting may also boost cognitive function, improve heart health, and aid digestion. Additionally, it can help lower blood pressure, improve blood sugar control, and reduce oxidative stress.

Unlike traditional diets that focus on what to eat, intermittent fasting emphasises when to eat. It is an eating pattern in which individuals alternate between periods of eating and fasting. Common methods include the 16/8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window.

However, intermittent fasting is not for everyone. If not practised correctly, it can lead to several side effects. Here are some potential side effects of intermittent fasting.

Side effects of intermittent fasting

1. Hunger and cravings

During extended periods without food, you may experience increased hunger, especially in the initial stages. Additionally, cravings may intensify if you are used to eating frequently.

2. Low energy levels

Some individuals might feel tired or low in energy, particularly during the adjustment phase. Fasting can contribute to low blood sugar levels, making you feel fatigued and weak. Intermittent fasting may also lead to sleep disturbances, resulting in daytime tiredness.

3. Headache

Headaches are a common side effect of fasting. Studies suggest they may be linked to caffeine withdrawal, dehydration, and low blood sugar levels. Headaches can range from mild to moderate intensity, especially during fasting periods.

4. Mood changes

Some people may experience irritability or mood swings due to fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

5. Nutritional deficiencies

If not done correctly, intermittent fasting can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which may contribute to further health issues. Therefore, it is essential to consume a well-balanced diet during eating periods.

How to practice intermittent fasting safely

If you're new to fasting, start with shorter fasting periods and gradually increase as your body adjusts.

Drink plenty of water during fasting hours to prevent dehydration. You can also choose herbal teas.

During non-fasting periods, prioritise eating nutrient-dense foods that provide a balance of essential nutrients.

Pay attention to how your body responds and make changes to your diet accordingly.

Avoid overeating during eating windows.

When performed carefully, intermittent fasting can offer many amazing health benefits. It's advisable to seek expert guidance to avoid unwanted side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.