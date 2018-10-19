Weight Loss: How To Use Cucumber Water To Lose Weight

Infused water has long been known to help detoxify body from several toxins and chemicals. One of the best infused waters is cucumber water, which is not only good for flushing out 'all things bad' in your body, but also helps in cutting the bulge. Cucumber is a refreshing vegetable that is available all-year round and is known to offer various health benefits. According to the book, Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "The watery composition of this member of the gourd family comes packed with bioavailable minerals, vitamins, and electrolytes, making it an ideal way to increase your daily nutrients." So, if you haven't added this healthy veggie in your diet yet, we tell you reasons to add more of them to lose weight and stay healthy.

Here are some reasons that make cucumber-infused water the ideal drink (and veggie) to lose weight, the healthy way; of course, it goes without saying that you should complement it with a healthy diet and exercises.

According to the book, Healing Foods, cucumber contains erepsin, a digestive enzyme that helps break down protein. It also acts as an anti-parasitic and helps cleanse and tone the intestines, keeping your gut healthy. Cucumber is a fibre-rich veggie that helps keep you fuller for longer, further preventing you from untimely cravings and overeating. This benefit will help you to cut the flab. Cucumber is a low-calorie vegetable. It is majorly made up of water content, which automatically makes it a low-cal veggie that you can eat any time of the day. Whenever you feel hungry, you could either snack on a cucumber or drink cucumber-infused water. Cucumber-infused water boosts your metabolism that helps in weight management.

How to make cucumber water for weight loss?

Slice a cleaned, peeled cucumber (you can also take an unpeeled one).

Combine the cucumber slices and put them in water and allow it to soak up all the goodness of the veggie.

You could top it with some ice to keep the slices submerged in the water or simply buy a fruit/vegetable infuser that will keep it intact.

Sip on some water through the day. Make sure you have had a couple of glasses first thing in the morning for better results.

Eat the slices or discard the batch after 24 hours.

You could also add lemon juice, ginger or coriander to your cucumber water to make it more powerful and effective.

Go ahead and make some cucumber water for yourself and lose several inches. Do not forget to eat a balanced diet and engage in some or the other physical activity to lose weight, the healthy way.