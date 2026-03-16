13% Body Fat At 45: Ankur Warikoo Shares His Fitness Secret, Says "Didn't Cut Out Chole Bhature"

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo's fitness transformation is quite an inspiration. In an Instagram post, he revealed his diet and fitness routine that helped him achieve 13% body fat at the age of 45 years. "No steroids, no shortcuts and no AI," he wrote in the post. For the unversed, body fat typically increases as you age, even if your overall weight remains stable. This shift is primarily driven by biological changes in how your body manages energy and muscle mass. With age, you lose muscle mass, and the fat often shifts from just under the skin (subcutaneous fat) to deep within the abdomen, surrounding internal organs, known as visceral fat.

Visceral fat is more metabolically active and is linked to higher risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. This also makes weight loss even harder as you age. In men, a gradual decline in testosterone, starting around age 40, reduces the body's effectiveness at building muscle and regulating fat distribution.

"The 3T formula got me here," he said.

The T3 formula:

T1 - Track

"The only way to lose fat is through a calorie deficit (consume fewer calories than you burn). Many track their calorie-out (how much they burn) through a smart watch or ring. But very few track their calorie-in (how much they eat)," he wrote.

A calorie deficit occurs when you consistently consume fewer calories than you burn. When this energy gap exists, your body is forced to use its stored body fat to support vital functions. It is typically achieved by reducing daily food intake and increasing physical activity, or ideally, a combination of both. For most people, a modest deficit of 300 to 500 calories per day is considered a healthy and sustainable way to lose about 0.5kg per week without risking significant muscle loss or metabolic slowdown.

He further shared his complete diet plan:

9:30 AM - 1 scoop whey protein, creatine, 1 walnut, 4 almonds, 4 cashews, 5-6 raisins

- 1 scoop whey protein, creatine, 1 walnut, 4 almonds, 4 cashews, 5-6 raisins 11 AM - 200g paneer/tofu/tempeh, or dal chilla and sometimes eggs.

- 200g paneer/tofu/tempeh, or dal chilla and sometimes eggs. 1 PM - Fruit

- Fruit 4 PM - 2 rotis (emmer wheat/jowar/soya bean) + sabzi + dal + low-fat yogurt

- 2 rotis (emmer wheat/jowar/soya bean) + sabzi + dal + low-fat yogurt 6:30 PM - 1 scoop whey protein with curd

"I didn't cut out chole bhature (my favourite!). Had mithai - quite often. Because this isn't a one-time change. It's for life. The goal wasn't perfection. It was to reach the 2-week deficit," said Warikoo.

T2 - Train

While cardio is good for heart health, strength training is the most effective tool for long-term fat loss in older adults because it raises your resting metabolic rate. One should focus on exercises that use multiple joints, such as sit-to-stands or modified planks, to engage more muscle groups simultaneously.

Warikoo's exercise routine:

Tennis - 6 days a week, 1 hour (cardio sorted)

Weights - 6 days a week, 45 minutes

Every day: 2 exercises x 3 body parts = 6 exercises

10-12 repetition

3 sets

T3 - Transform

"I tracked my daily weight and weekly measurements to document progress. Sent pictures to my trainer, for accountability."

"Ate mostly the same meals. Boring works. I was in the best shape of my life," he added.

"And we fast-tracked my transformation before I went on a long vacation! The best investment you'll make is in the body you wake up in every day!" he concluded.

Reducing body fat not only supports overall weight loss but also lowers the risk of chronic, age-related diseases and helps maintain physical independence. Therefore, losing excess body fat while gaining muscle mass improves overall quality of life and slows down biological markers of ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.