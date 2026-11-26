The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the FSSAI to ensure effective implementation of Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) and ordered separate hexagonal warning labels for products high in fat, sugar and salt.

"It is in the public interest and national interest," the court remarked after pronouncing the order.

Directions To Be Followed For FOPNL In India

Each warning label must carry a standard pictogram of the nutrient of concern along with "HIGH FAT", "HIGH SUGAR" or "HIGH SALT".

The court clarified that separate hexagons must be used for each nutrient, rather than a single combined warning label.

Each hexagonal warning label must occupy 4-5% of the principal display panel of the package.

The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has been directed to prescribe the font size of the warning text to ensure it is prominent and clearly visible along with the pictogram.

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The Centre has been ordered to ensure strict implementation of existing food labelling regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The Centre has also been instructed to promote practical nutritional literacy among children, apart from changes to the school curriculum.

The court said children must be given opportunities to develop nutritional literacy through interactive workshops, co-curricular activities and other initiatives.

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What Difference Will Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling Make?

By displaying nutritional warnings prominently on the front of food packages, the system seeks to help consumers quickly identify potential health concerns, compare products more easily and make better-informed choices while shopping.