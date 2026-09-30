No Mother-Child Photo On Baby Food Packets, Orders Team Tukaram Mundhe

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration led by Tukaram Mundhe has cracked down on baby food brands, tightening rules and ensuring the message on breastfeeding being best for babies be promoted. The order does not amount to a ban on formula milk. Formula products will be allowed, but manufacturers need to adhere to the guidelines, the FDA said.

Mundhe, who made headlines with his crackdown on restaurants over food quality and hygiene, has ordered baby food manufacturers to carry the "Mother's Milk Is Best" message on all their packages. He has also banned photos of mother and baby on packages, and claims that the product is as good as breastmilk.

The order applies to all baby food products, including cereals and supplementary foods meant for children less than two years old.

He has also banned promotions, saying there can be no more free samples or discount coupons.

The packaging must state that the product should only be given as a supplementary food to babies over six months old, and only on the basis of medical advice.

Explaining the move, Mundhe said the FDA's survey found several compliance issues. The absence of messages underscoring the importance of breastfeeding is a major violation, he said.

Mundhe said the steps are being introduced to promote breastfeeding and ensure that infants receive the right nutrition. Breastfeeding rates across both rural and urban areas are surprising, which is directly impacting children's health and leading to early-onset issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Mundhe cited data that showed breastfeeding rates in the initial one hour to 6 months in Maharashtra stood at 52.8 per cent in urban areas and 75.2 per cent in rural areas. He also cited survey data that said 25 per cent of children aged 10-12 years had high blood pressure. Mundhe claimed it was the result of lack of breastfeeding.