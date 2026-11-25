Children are neither the property of their parents, nor objects that can be treated as per their parents' wishes, the Supreme Court has remarked. The welfare of a child is above the legal rights of their parents, the court noted while hearing a plea over the custody of two minors whose parents had been divorced.

Setting aside a Madras High Court order awarding the custody of two minor sons to their father, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh noted that a father may be the natural guardian of a child, but it does not mean custody must always be granted to him.

The child's wishes and overall well-being are the most important factors, it stressed.

The court was hearing a case from Tamil Nadu's Madurai - in which a couple separated in 2014, five years after having tied the knot. Their marriage stood dissolved in 2018. Since 2014, their sons -- aged 16 and 14 years -- had been living with their mother and maternal grandparents.

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In 2024, Madras High Court had ruled in favour of a family court's order awarding the boys' custody to their father. Their mother had then challenged the order in the Supreme Court.

Children Wanted To Stay With Mother

The Supreme Court interacted with the children in the absence of their parents, during which both wished to remain with their mother, and not their father. They reportedly said they had met their father only four or five times, aftering having lived with him for only about two years during early childhood.

Both the children were mature enough to express their preferences clearly, the top court observed, noting that their mother, who works in sales, had been solely responsible for their upbringing and education.

"In such matters, human factors are also relevant for deciding the issues. It is often said that children are not mere chattels nor are they toys for their parents," the court remarked.

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Can Only Fathers Get Custody?

Under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, the court pointed out, welfare of minors is the foremost consideration while appointing a guardian. It clarified that the principle that custody should be granted to the father is subject to exceptions and cannot be treated as a universal rule.

The bench further stated that under the law, the mother is also a natural guardian alongside the father, and if a child is mature enough to express a reasoned preference, the court may take that preference into account.

The court also observed that the children had developed a strong emotional bond with their mother over the years, and that removing them from that environment would not be in their best interests and could adversely affect their mental and physical well-being, and their education.

Father's Right To Maintain Relationship

At the same time, the Supreme Court held that the children should not be deprived of their father's love and affection. The court directed that the father be allowed to meet the children on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month from 10 am to 2 pm at the Gandhi Museum in Madurai. The mother has been asked to cooperate with these meetings.

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The father will also be permitted to meet the children during Pongal and half-yearly school vacations, provided he informs the mother in advance through a phone call or WhatsApp message.

The court further said that the father should share expenses of the children's future education whenever required. The bench noted that these arrangements are intended to help the children develop an emotional bond with their father, enabling them to grow into balanced individuals.