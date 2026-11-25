Beggars. If one word has divided the country's most prominent opposition allies, it is this. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is reluctant to spare a lion's share to its ally, the Congress, in the upcoming assembly elections in UP. Its offer of 26 seats came across as humiliation for the Congress. And the party's MP and UP working president Imran Masood has refused to 'beg' for its alliance share.

Masood repeated the "beggar" remark for a second time while speaking to NDTV today, as he made his anger obvious and visible.

The agitated Congress MP accused the SP of trying to dictate terms to his party. "Why should we fight (as per your terms) and spoil our strike rate. You want cream, but won't let us have even the buttermilk. We are not beggars that you will give us whatever you want," he said, before making a staunch declaration, "We don't need instructions from Akhilesh ji."

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The Congress is understood to have first sought 181 seats in a state with 403 total constituencies. Given that was unlikely even in the best scenario for them, they trimmed the list to 131, and then to 110. But Samajwadi Party has offered just 26. The gap in the ask and the offer reflected a new reality in the alliance dynamics.

Why Is Congress Furious

But Congress has more reasons to be agitated. It has called Samajwadi Party's decision to announce candidates for five seats as unilateral. Two of these - Behat and Saharanpur - are on the Congress wishlist too, sources said. What infuriated them more was Akhilesh Yadav's appeal to allot seats by winnability, not the choice of party. This made Masood question winnability itself.

"If they have the guarantee of winnability, then why didn't they make a government in 2022?" he asked. Then pointing to the improvement in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls performance, he quipped, "They became victorious only with the backing of Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise, the government would not have been formed in 2022."

To the Samajwadi justification that the party had won the two disputed seats in 2022, he argued back with the 'Masood' factor. "What is your winnability without me in Saharanpur? You won those seats when I was with you. The seats they are talking about, in 2022, both had MLAs of Congress. I went from Congress to the Samajwadi Party."

He accused the Samajwadi of sending the list of 26 seats that it had okayed for the Congress to fight - through media. For Masood, this was disrespectful.

"They say we don't have any workers to put up a stand. Then what is the point of talking to us? Respect means respect. It does not mean that you will send us lists through the press. The seats that we have not discussed with you, you declare that we have given them to the Congress," he charged while speaking to NDTV.

READ | "Need Rahul Gandhi To Beat BJP": Congress MP Breathes Fire On Samajwadi Party

Asked about the future of the alliance, he stressed the party will take the decision.

'Irresponsible Remark'

Samajwadi MP Iqra Hasan has rejected Masood's remarks as "irresponsible" and "derogatory". She also defended Yadav's appeal as a "reconciliatory post", before questioning why only Masood from the Congress has a problem.

"I don't understand why there is a hue and cry from one individual from the Congress party. Any alliance is bigger than any one individual's aspirations or ego or political motivations. I believe that there shouldn't be a hue and cry," she told NDTV.

Her response was sterner than that of her colleague, Zia Ur Rahman Barq, who sought to defuse the tensions, painting Masood's remarks as "personal".

"As far as the issue of Imran Masood Sahib's displeasure is concerned, I believe that, for the time being, it is a personal matter. We have not received any such message from the party or the Congress," Barq told news agency PTI.

Sources in the Samajwadi, meanwhile, have been more vocal. They blamed an "outspoken" Congress for vitiating the atmosphere for negotiations, in an indirect reference to Masood. There have been indications from the Samajwadi camp of a possible friendly-fire too. Sources close to Masood had told NDTV earlier that the Congress is planning to contest against Samajwadi at least in Saharanpur.

The sparring comes amid a deadlock in seat-sharing negotiations between the two allies. They put up a happy face when they met yesterday for the second round of talks. But the day's turn exposed discomfort and distrust. Leaders from the two parties indicate that another round of talks would be held within days, and that two such sittings may be needed to chalk out the final seat-sharing strategy.