Trying to defuse tensions in their alliance talks for Uttar Pradesh elections 2027, the Samajwadi camp has sought to play down Congress MP and state working president Imran Masood's pointed barbs. While the MP's "we are not beggars" jibe exposed discomfort in an alliance that had survived multiple elections, the Samajwadi painted it as "personal" rather than a general view of the Congress.

"As far as the issue of Imran Masood Sahib's displeasure is concerned, I believe that, for the time being, it is a personal matter. We have not received any such message from the party or the Congress Party," Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq told news agency PTI.

The Congress wants to contest a hundred seats in the upcoming state polls, but Samajwadi appears reluctant to spare not more than 26 for its longstanding ally - in what has come across as a sheer humiliation in a massive state that has a total 403 assembly seats.

READ | "Need Rahul Gandhi To Beat BJP": Congress MP Breathes Fire On Samajwadi Party

The Congress initially kept mum in public, but sources said that some leaders vented fire in private. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appeared a little more considerate, and wrote an open letter, urging the Congress to prioritise winnability.

Moments later came a twisted knife: the Samajwadi unveiled its candidates list for five seats. Sources in the Congress said that two of these seats were on its wishlist and that the Samajwadi had gone ahead with the announcement without discussion.

Barq pointed out that these two seats (Behat and Saharanpur) had Samajwadi MLAs, justifying it was natural to retain seats that the party had won earlier.

"Nevertheless, our effort will be to avoid fighting among ourselves and instead unite to fight the BJP. Our endeavour, right up to the very last moment, will be to jointly take on the BJP and remove this communal force from here. As for the differences between them, the party will try to resolve those differences and address their grievances so that we can move forward together," Barq added.

The response came hours after Masood, who represents Saharanpur in western UP in Lok Sabha, accused the Samajwadi Party of acting unilaterally and showing little seriousness to the alliance.

Speaking to NDTV, an angry Masood asked, "The Samajwadi Party is free to announce candidates for all 403 seats. What's the point of holding talks if you are going to release candidates?"

Pointing to Akhilesh Yadav's post before releasing the candidates list, he accused him of doublespeak. "He writes something on X and then he behaves in the opposite manner. It appears that SP is not serious about defeating the BJP," Masood added, noting that the alliance cannot fight the BJP without Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi gave you more seats in 2024. He showed a big heart. It won't be possible to defeat the BJP without Rahul Gandhi. We can be fellow travellers and allies, but we cannot be SP's followers. It's very clear," Masood declared.

READ | Samajwadi Party Unveils First List For 5 Seats For UP Polls. Congress Wanted 2 Of Those

Sources in the Samajwadi, meanwhile, blamed an "outspoken" Congress for vitiating the atmosphere for negotiations, in an indirect reference to Masood.

There have been indications from the Samajwadi camp of a possible friendly-fire too. Sources close to Masood had told NDTV a day earlier that the Congress was planning to field its candidate against Samajwadi at least in Saharanpur.

The two parties put up a happy face when they met yesterday for the second round of seat-sharing talks. But the day's turn exposed discomfort and distrust. A Samajwadi list dropped, and overlapped with the Congress. Leaders from the two parties indicate that another round of talks would be held within days, and that two such sittings may be needed to chalk out the final seat-sharing strategy.