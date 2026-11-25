First came the humiliation of the 'Special 26'wrapped as an offer, followed by the Samajwadi Party twisting the knife by announcing five candidates for the upcoming polls. The Congress is now fuming, and seat-sharing talks appear to have hit a dead end.

"We are not beggars," declared Congress MP and state working president Imran Masood, accusing the SP of acting unilaterally and showing little seriousness about the alliance.

"SP is free to announce candidates for all 403 seats. What's the point of holding talks if you are going to release candidates?" he asked in an angry interview with NDTV.

Masood, who represents Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha, has reason to be particularly upset. Among the five names announced by the SP on Tuesday night were candidates for Behat and Saharanpur Assembly seats - both constituencies the Congress was eyeing as part of the seat-sharing arrangement.

"Alliance candidates have to be decided mutually. You (SP) cannot unilaterally announce names while talks are underway. Does this show seriousness?" Masood asked.

He then accused Akhilesh Yadav of doublespeak, saying the SP chief's actions contradicted his public statements on social media.

"Akhilesh Yadav writes something on X and then behaves in the opposite manner. It appears that the SP is not serious about defeating the BJP," Masood said.

Read | Why Samajwadi Party Announced 5 Candidates Amid UP Seat-Sharing Talks

On Tuesday, Yadav posted what appeared to be an open letter calling for a better understanding between the alliance partners over seat-sharing.

Describing the upcoming elections as a "historic opportunity" to dislodge the BJP, Yadav called for "serious talks", taking public expectations and political realities into account.

"We want you and us to hold serious discussions, taking public expectations and realities into account, to ensure our 'alliance' wins in most constituencies. Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said in his post on X.

Masood also credited Rahul Gandhi with transforming the political landscape through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, arguing that the impact was reflected in the Congress's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also reminded the SP of its failure to defeat the BJP in 2022 despite having a broad alliance.

"What happened in 2022? The SP had the RLD and other allies, but it still could not win. Rahul Gandhi brought about the transformation, which was reflected in the 2024 results," Masood claimed.

Ramping up his attack, Masood said the Congress had shown considerable generosity towards the SP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by allowing it to contest more seats.

"Rahul Gandhi gave you more seats in 2024. He showed a big heart. It won't be possible to defeat the BJP without Rahul Gandhi," he declared.

Masood also made it clear that while the Congress was willing to be an alliance partner, it would not play second fiddle to the SP.

"We can be fellow travellers and allies, but we cannot be SP's followers. It's very clear," he said.

Read | Akhilesh Yadav Adds Insult To Injury, Congress Fumes As BJP Takes Potshots

Sources in the Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, blamed some "outspoken" Congress leaders for vitiating the atmosphere around the negotiations and forcing the party to release its list of candidates.

"Instead of reining in its outspoken leaders, the Congress has encouraged them. Some Congress leaders regularly make comments in the media to disrupt the alliance talks," an SP source claimed.

The remark appeared to be an indirect reference to Masood, who has been vocal about the Congress's expectations from the alliance from the outset.

SP sources also questioned the composition of the Congress committee tasked with steering the negotiations.

"When the SP included its most senior members in the committee, the Congress should have included positive individuals in its alliance talks team," a source said.

The SP, sources said, wants the announcement of five candidates to demonstrate both its preparedness for the elections and its position in the negotiations. The party believes that while it has shown its hand by naming candidates, the Congress has so far merely asserted its claims without disclosing the names of its preferred candidates.