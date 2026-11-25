The Samajwadi Party was forced to unilaterally announce its first list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to counter "vocal" Congress leaders who were disrupting seat-sharing negotiations through public remarks, sources in the Samajwadi Party told NDTV today.

The Samajwadi Party's surprise announcement came in the middle of alliance negotiations in Delhi. It drew a strong response from sections of the UP Congress unit and exposed friction over who sits at the negotiating table.

The Congress leadership failed to rein in its outspoken state leaders and instead emboldened them by inducting them directly into the formal coordination panel, sources in the party led by Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party fielded its most senior and pragmatic veterans for the talks, but the Congress did not pick constructive negotiators, they said, adding that several Congress leaders deliberately made provocative statements in the media to derail the alliance talks.

By naming its candidates first, the Samajwadi Party wanted to show its ground preparedness as well as its firm stance to the Congress, which is a partner in the opposition bloc INDIA.

During the ongoing talks, the Congress sought to fight in a large number of seats without actually giving specific candidate names, sources said.

The Samajwadi Party's unilateral move was strongly criticised by UP Congress leader Imran Masood, after which the party's leadership acted fast to soften its stand and deal with the flare-up.

"If Samajwadi Party has released their candidate list, then that is their own internal matter. However, given that the top leadership and the designated negotiators from both parties are in active dialogue, it is clear that this alliance is set to send a very positive message," Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said, downplaying the rift.

Masood is believed to be upset because one of the five seats in the list is Saharanpur, which falls within his own Lok Sabha constituency.

"We aren't begging. The deal has to be mutually acceptable, respectable," he said, adding that he would speak with the Congress's central leadership on whether they should even remain at the negotiating table.

"When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious. We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," Masood added.

The friction surfaced on the third day of the seat-sharing talks held in Delhi. So far, the Samajwadi Party had offered 26 assembly seats, way short of the Congress's expectations of over 60 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said that fielding nominees as "PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) candidates" was the best approach. Another Samajwadi Party leader, Udai Veer Singh, said the party had primarily announced candidates on seats it already won in the 2022 assembly polls.

"The practice is the same as it was during 2024 Lok Sabha polls when the party kept making gradual announcements amid seat-sharing talks. The arrangement was successful then, wasn't it?" Singh asked.

Of the five constituencies, four are in western UP and are held by Ashu Malik in Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan in Kairana, Umar Ali Khan in Behat and Mehboob Ali in Amroha.