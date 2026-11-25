BJP's mega-plan to reconcile with disgruntled party members; responsibility entrusted to 35 senior leaders. Thirty-five senior party leaders have been tasked with this mission. They have been and assigned responsibilities on an assembly-constituency basis, with some overseeing 10 constituencies and others up to 15.

As part of this initiative, dialogues will be held with senior leaders and party workers at the local unit, block, and assembly-constituency levels.

Leaders from each tier will be invited for discussions, with approximately two hours dedicated to listening to their concerns.

Their grievances, challenges, and complaints regarding the organisation will also be documented.

A report detailing the issues raised and the concerns expressed by the party workers during these meetings will be submitted to the state-level party in-charge. Additionally, suggestions for resolving these issues will also be provided.

The objective behind this BJP initiative is to address internal discontent, re-engage veteran or estranged leaders, and unite all party workers as the organisation prepares for the upcoming electoral battle.

The decision is the upshot of a lesson from the 2022 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, where the party had lost seats. Some of it had been attributed to disgruntled leaders.

This time, the BJP is not leaving anything to chance.

The idea of having senior leaders visit ground-level workers and getting their feedback was sparked at the party's recent two-day chintan baithak held in Mathura. It was attended by about 50 BJP leaders, including party chief Nitin Nabin and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had reached out to the disgruntled leaders and met them to give them a hearing. The focus came after one of the BJP's prominent backward community leaders from Rohilkhand, Dharmendra Kashyap, quit and joined the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP is now wary of losing other influential leaders ahead of next year's assembly elections.