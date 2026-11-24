"It is a sad day for the republic."

In a stinging observation, the Madras High Court on Tuesday flagged the failure of workplace safeguards for women, after a woman bureaucrat allegedly faced sexual harassment and was reluctant to lodge a police complaint because she did not want unnecessary publicity.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan said if this was the situation for a woman holding one of the most powerful positions in the state administration, he shuddered to think what would happen to women in lesser positions. "Harassment does not choose time, place, monetary considerations or the status or office that a woman occupies," the judge observed.

The case concerns allegations that TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, representing Kallakurichi, sent sexually coloured and obscene messages to the woman bureaucrat. The MLA has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Despite the allegations circulating on social media and attracting considerable public attention, neither the Chief Minister nor the state government, including the police, initiated effective action to investigate the matter for months. Some ruling TVK leaders questioned why the woman bureaucrat had not lodged a formal complaint, while others indicated that the matter was under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's consideration. It took the intervention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), public remarks by sitting Madras High Court judge Justice Victoria Gowri about alleged police inaction, and subsequent judicial proceedings for the matter to reach this stage.

The court order has also brought into focus serious questions about the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013. The judge noted that the woman bureaucrat, being the District Officer under the Act, headed the district-level committee and therefore could not approach it with her own complaint.

More shockingly, the State Public Prosecutor and Additional Public Prosecutor were unable to tell the court whether Tamil Nadu had a state-level committee. The court directed the state to constitute an Internal Committee to examine her grievance and report back by November 27.

The judge also noted that the woman had initially kept away from filing a complaint because she wanted to avoid publicity. A formal complaint was subsequently lodged on November 23, and an FIR registered, the State Public Prosecutor informed the court.

Taking note of social media posts concerning the case, the court directed the Cyber Crime Department to ensure that existing posts were taken down. It also restrained social media platforms and intermediaries from publishing further material covered by the confidentiality provisions of the PoSH Act until the Internal Committee completes its proceedings and justice is secured to the victim. The court warned that prosecution must be initiated against those violating the confidentiality provisions.

The investigation has been entrusted to a senior police officer from outside Kallakurichi, with an Inspector General-level officer assigned to monitor it.