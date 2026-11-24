Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said on Tuesday that couples visiting public parks should maintain proper decorum, days after a young man and a woman were assaulted by a group of minors at a garden in the city's Kurla area.

Tawde called for a thorough police investigation into the assault and said action should be taken against those responsible. However, her remarks about how couples should behave in public spaces drew attention, with several social media users questioning why the conduct of the victims was being discussed in the aftermath of an attack.

"Couples can sit in public parks, but inappropriate behaviour in such places is wrong, as parks are also used by elderly people and mothers," Tawde said.

"This is a public place, a public park. Everyone should be able to come here. It is a public garden and it is for all people. Many elderly people come here for morning walks, while some mothers bring their children. That is the environment of the place," she added.

She added that couples were welcome to sit in parks but should be mindful of the nature of the space and respect its dignity.

The comments came days after an incident at Pramod Mahajan Garden, located behind a mall in Kurla West, where a young man and a woman were allegedly attacked by a group of minors.

A video of the assault, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed the couple being surrounded by a group of boys, some of whom appeared to be as young as 10. The group allegedly attacked the two with a stick, punching and kicking them before chasing them as they attempted to flee.

The footage prompted widespread attention, following which Mumbai Police took cognisance of the incident and began identifying those involved.

According to police, the incident took place at the public garden in Kurla, an eastern suburb of Mumbai. Police subsequently identified the minors involved in the assault and registered a case. Eight minors have been detained in connection with the case and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).