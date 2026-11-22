Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has distanced herself from party colleague Imran Masood's allegation of religious bias in the Indian cricket team, saying squad selections have always been driven by form and not faith.

She also criticised rival political leaders without naming them for fostering a climate of communal division across the country.

Patel's intervention came after Congress MP Masood alleged that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was left out of India's playing eleven for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand because of his religion.

"Look, in cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India. We've always seen cricket in its highest form played in our country, with our citizens and people loving it with equal fervour. I would say that this religious divide we have is not acceptable," Patel said.

She said cricketing merit has historically superseded identity in national selections and the sport had remained insulated from societal fault lines.

"I think cricketers with the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have always been put together. I doubt I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states, religion, culture, caste or anything. Let's keep this away," Patel said.

However, she took a swipe at the campaign narratives of rival leaders, linking them with growing polarisation in public discourse.

"At the same time I want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country. When you have top leaders on stage talking about people being identified by their clothes, or leaders saying 'batenge toh katenge', it creates a negative atmosphere in the country. Let's keep all this separate. Let's be a united India and especially when it comes to cricket, we are united as Team India," Patel added.

The controversy erupted on Friday when Masood alleged Siraj was dropped despite strong performances solely because of his identity.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," Masood told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, he also brought in fast bowler Mohammed Shami and batter Sarfaraz Khan to back his argument.

"There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood said.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, rejected Masood's claims, saying religious bias has never existed in Indian cricket.

"I have no idea who raised this question; I have no idea, I can't answer it. But this has never happened in Indian cricket. You can take out the history and check that this kind of discrimination has never happened. So many of our players from different religions have played. So making an issue out of this is up to you; do whatever you want. But this has never happened, and it won't happen in the future either," Lal said.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey accused the Congress MP of injecting communalism into a sport where only 11 players make the cut out of a population of 147 crore.

"Imran Masood is speaking the language of a dimagi Naxal... Dr APJ Abdul Kalam did not become the President of India because he was a Muslim; he was capable... Mohammed Azharuddin was the captain of the Indian cricket team not because he was a Muslim, but because he played brilliantly... Why do you bring in Hindu-Muslim? This is cricket. Out of 147 crore people, only 11 play, and one has to shed blood and sweat," Dubey told ANI.

Out on the field, India produced a historic batting masterclass over two-and-a-half days, registering their highest-ever Test innings total away from home against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors piled up a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs before declaring their first innings with a commanding 352-run lead.

With inputs from ANI