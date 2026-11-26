Terming it "indefensible and unsustainable in law", the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the 2023 Bihar government's decision to tweak prison rules and allow premature release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh in the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu directed the former lawmaker to surrender within one month to the authorities.

The top court cancelled the Bihar government's notification dated April 24, 2023, granting remission to the lawmaker and also the amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

The bench, however, said the Bihar government was not stopped from granting remission to Mohan but due process has to be followed, adding that the process can only begin after his surrender within one month.

IAS Officer Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district. Mohan, then an MLA, was leading the procession and was alleged to have instigated the mob to kill Krishnaiah, a Dalit officer.

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Singh was sentenced to death by a lower court in 2007, but the Patna High Court later commuted the penalty to life imprisonment.

Petitioner Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the slain officer, had challenged the remission granted to Mohan.

"We don't agree with the move. It's in a way encouraging the criminals. It sends out a message that you can commit a crime, and go to jail but then get freed and join politics. The death penalty was good," the late officer's wife told NDTV in 2023.

The Central IAS Association, the top body for bureaucrats in the country, had also slammed Mohan's release then.

