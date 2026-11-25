Waving an orange gamcha, Anant Singh rose through the sunroof of an SUV as a sea of supporters pressed in around it. The Mokama MLA, known across Bihar as 'Chhote Sarkar', was arriving for his daughter's wedding, and he did it in a style that would upstage any groom.

Today, his younger daughter Shivangi Singh is getting married in his ancestral home in Patna's Nadawan village. Her father has thrown the doors open to everyone, and it looks as if everyone has turned up.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nadawan had run out of room. The narrow road leading in was packed from one end to the other. As more than five lakh people poured in, according to local estimates, the traffic jam stretched for anywhere between five and 10 km. They came in cars, on tractors and on foot. Food stalls popped up by the roadside. Loudspeakers blared from rooftops. It looked like a fair.

Front-Row Seats On Electricity Pylons

Some of the best seats were on the electricity pylons. Young men had climbed the steel towers, and from up there they could see horses kicking up dust on a 12-bigha track, a wall of spectators on every side, and a brand-new Mahindra Thar waiting for whoever crossed the line first.

Photo Credit: PTI

Fifty-two horses had been brought in, with riders from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other states. As the contest neared its end, the crowd took over. People pushed past the edges and spilled on to the track, forcing the organisers to halt the event and clear the ground. The final will now be held on Thursday.

The race has its roots in Anant Singh's past. His father, Chandradeep Singh, ran a horse-cart business in Nadawan and owned several carts. In 2013, Anant Singh rode to the Bihar Assembly in a horse-drawn buggy made to order in Delhi. It had lights and a music system, and was pulled by his stallion, Badal.

VIPs Drop In By Helicopter

The racing ground was not the only draw. The Bihar strongman had a helipad built specially for VIP guests. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh flew in from Uttar Pradesh and landed there.

Union minister Lalan Singh, a senior JD(U) leader, arrived in the morning. Last month, JD(U) had expelled Anant Singh for six years after he campaigned against the party's candidate, Neeraj Kumar, and backed the Jan Suraaj Party's nominee in the recent MLC election. That fallout could also cost him his Assembly seat, with a disqualification notice waiting for a decision from the Speaker. More politicians, social figures and Bhojpuri film stars are expected tonight.

For this grand affair, nobody needed an invitation. Before the wedding, Anant Singh, whom the Supreme Court has asked to surrender in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, in which he is one of the main accused, said anyone was welcome, card or no card. "Koi cinema thodi hai jo ticket lagega (this is not a cinema hall, so nobody needs a ticket)," he said.

Milk By The Tanker, Sweets By The Lakh

The family planned for four to five lakh guests and a menu of more than 150 dishes. Over 500 halwais and hundreds of helpers have been cooking for days in four to five huge pandals. A temporary kitchen more than 100 feet long has been set up, and 12 more tents were added when that fell short.

The milk arrived by tanker, some carrying 10,000 kg at a time. Reports say 25 lakh rasgullas have been made to welcome guests and 50 lakh gulab jamuns are being prepared. By evening, a sea of people had gathered for the grand feast, and workers were seen handing out plates.

Pink Palace In A Patna Field

The decor has come from across India. Around 500 craftsmen travelled from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, along with lighting experts from West Bengal and decorators from Moradabad and Jaipur. The 1.5-km road to the family home is now lined with arches, pillars, curtains and strings of lights. The main pandal covers almost 10 bighas. At its heart stands the jaimala stage. It is pink, about 100 feet wide and 30 feet tall, with domes and pillars modelled on Jaipur's Patrika Gate.

The groom, Rishikesh Kumar, is the son of CRPF commandant Ranvijay Kumar. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, and the wedding card lists both the degree and the university beside his name. At the tilak ceremony, he reportedly received a white Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 3 crore, along with a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet.

Anant Singh's elder daughter, Raj Nandini, got married in 2015.

