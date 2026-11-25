Anupam Kher has showered praise on Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The veteran actor watched the film with his mother and shared two posts on social media, revealing both his mother's reaction and his own review. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 27.

The actor began by praising Barjatya's faith in goodness and how he continues to reflect it through his storytelling.

He started his post with, "Sooraj, what a film you've made!"

"Sooraj Barjatya is one of those people who still firmly believe that goodness always works. And over all these years, that belief of his hasn't changed one bit. Perhaps because Sooraj himself lives that goodness in his own life," he wrote further.

Kher then revealed that his mother had already watched the film and shared her verdict with the filmmaker before he offered his own review.

"Last night I watched Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Mom's review has already reached you. Mom gave it a hundred out of a hundred from the heart. Now it was my turn. Sooraj gets really shy when you praise him. I said, 'Sooraj, stand right here with me. I need to make this video. And today you're going to have to hear me praise you!'"

Calling the film one of the most meaningful works he has seen in recent times, Kher lauded its portrayal of women's autonomy and said its message stays with audiences long after the film ends.

"What an incredible film! It says something so necessary for our times. I haven't seen a more beautiful example in a film in a long time of what it means for women to have the freedom to make their own life decisions. And Sooraj says it so naturally that you laugh, your eyes well up, and the message stays with you."

The actor also singled out the film's music, visual treatment, and technical departments while jokingly praising his own performance.

"The music is outstanding. Everyone has done such wonderful work that it's hard to single anyone out. Though I did a good job too! The cinematography, art direction, costumes, dialogue... there's so much care in every detail. Sooraj surprises me every time. And when I say I'm very, very, very proud of him, it comes from both a friend's joy and an audience member's applause."

Kher went on to rank the film among the finest he has watched, crediting Barjatya's choice of subject matter and execution.

"Mom has given her score. My point is that Yeh Prem Mol Liya will definitely be among the ten best films I've seen in India as a viewer. That's because of the subject Sooraj chose, the way he's brought it to the screen, and the dialogue he's written."

He also appreciated the film for steering clear of violence and profanity, something he found refreshing.

"And after a long time, I've seen a film with not a single swear word, slap, punch, or gun. Ahaha, what a joy! It brought tears to my eyes."

Ending his note with a recommendation to audiences, Kher urged people to watch the film when it arrives in cinemas later this month.

"Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases on 27 November. Go see it. You'll enjoy it. All hail!"

Before sharing his own review, Kher had posted a video featuring his mother and Sooraj Barjatya after a screening of the film. In that post, he revealed that his mother had given the film a perfect score and was deeply moved by it.

He wrote, "I just got out of the theatre after watching 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' with Mom. And Mom has given the film a perfect 100 out of 100! Now, when Mom gives 100 out of 100, she means... 100 out of 100!"

Kher recalled how his mother reacted while watching the film and the warmth she showed Barjatya afterwards.

"While watching the film, Mom laughed at times and cried at others. And when we came out, she hugged Sooraj Barjatya three or four times. Then she kept making the same gesture with her hand over and over, meaning, 'Absolutely wonderful!' Watch Mom's review in this video. It's all written on her face."

Besides Ayushmann, Sharvari, and Anupam, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire.



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