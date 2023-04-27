Bihar Ex MP Released From Jail After Controversial Prison Rules Change

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh walked out of jail in the early hours today amid a huge row over a prison rule change by the Bihar government that cleared the path for his release.

The current location of Singh, who has served 15 years in jail for abetting the murder of an IAS officer in 1994, is not known. His son and Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Chetan Anand is unreachable on phone and the family's house in Saharsa is locked.

The gangster-turned-politician was initially to be released around 7 am. But the sudden change of plan was reportedly made to avoid the media.