The failure to light the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop stone pillar near the Thiruparankundram Dargah, as directed by the Supreme Court as a one-time measure, has brought into focus the contrasting approaches of the previous DMK government and the present TVK government.

While the DMK government had openly opposed the lighting at the disputed location last year, citing tradition, the nature of the pillar and law-and-order concerns, the TVK government has maintained that it made all arrangements to implement the Supreme Court's order, but the exercise could not be completed because the temple trustees did not authorise a team to light the lamp.

The preliminary status report filed by Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna before the Supreme Court offers a detailed account of the TVK government's handling of the issue, placing the responsibility for the non-execution of the order primarily on the temple administration's Board of Trustees.

Last year, the DMK government had challenged the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, permitting the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop pillar. From the outset, the government made its opposition clear, citing several reasons, including the absence of an established tradition of lighting the lamp at that location, the more than century-old practice of lighting the Mahadeepam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, and questions over the nature of the pillar, which officials argued was a survey pillar. Law-and-order concerns were also repeatedly cited by the Collector and the Police Commissioner as reasons why the order could not be implemented. The lamp was not lit at the disputed location last year either.

TVK's Approach: Administration Ready, Temple Trustees Not Willing

The TVK government's approach, as reflected in the Collector's latest report, presents a different picture. Rather than making the State's opposition to the proposed lighting the central explanation, the Collector maintains that the district administration was prepared to implement the Supreme Court's order and that the final obstacle was the temple administration's failure to authorise the team.

The report details the arrangements made by the district administration, including three coordination meetings involving the Police, Revenue Department, HR&CE and ASI; finalisation of a team of no more than 10 persons to be authorised by the temple; and fixing the ceremony between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on November 24.

The temple had also proposed a method of lighting involving scaffolding, wet gunny sacks and clay to protect the pillar. A 27-member preparatory team comprising technical experts, electricians and scaffolding workers was to make the arrangements. The Collector also lists deployment of 5,797 police personnel, security arrangements covering the hill, the Dargah and the temple, and the appointment of Executive Magistrates, besides medical, fire and rescue arrangements.

The Collector says he personally inspected the arrangements on November 24 and found officials in position. However, the temple's Executive Officer informed him that the 10 persons selected for the exercise required authorisation from the Board of Trustees. Despite repeated requests and reminders from the Collector, the authorisation did not come.

Summing up the district administration's efforts, the Collector said in his report: "Thus, from the side of the District Administration, every arrangement was complete and every possible difficulty had been offered an immediate solution. The only step remaining was the authorisation of the team by the Devasthanam."

"At no point did the Devasthanam communicate to the District Collector any authorisation of persons to light the lamp at the Deepathoon," the report read.

Even after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court reiterated the need to implement the Supreme Court's order, the Collector says he sent another communication at 5.03 pm, directing the temple authorities to proceed immediately with the authorised team and offering to resolve any administrative or procedural difficulties.

The Board of Trustees eventually passed a resolution to light the Mahadeepam at the customary location near the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

The lamp was lit there at around 6 pm, and not at the hilltop pillar.

The Collector has argued that he had no authority to nominate persons in place of the Devasthanam, since the Supreme Court had specifically reserved the authorisation of the lighting team to the temple administration. He maintains that the district administration had completed its responsibilities, denies wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court's order and has tendered an apology for the lamp not being lit at the hilltop pillar.

Temple trustees assert customary and Agamic authority

The temple trustees, meanwhile, have presented the issue as one concerning the preservation of the temple's religious traditions and Agama rules.

In their resolution dated November 24, the trustees maintained that the Karthigai Mahadeepam has traditionally been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, directly above the presiding deity. They cited historical continuity, Agamic evidence and the opinions of the temple's Sthanikars in support of their decision to continue the practice.

The resolution stated that the temple's festivals, poojas and rituals have been conducted according to religious traditions, customs and Agama rules followed for generations.

While the trustees have not explicitly challenged the Supreme Court's authority, their decision to proceed with the customary observance instead of authorising a team to light the lamp at the hilltop pillar tacitly reiterates the temple's position on its religious practices. It also brings into focus the question of the autonomy of a temple that functions under the administrative control of the State's HR&CE Department, but whose trustees assert the authority to determine its religious customs and rituals.